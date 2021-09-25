There is a reason why goal riots are fancied so much by the spectators. Many mistake it to be due to the high number of goals scored. But in fact, it is the rarity of goals in general that makes a goal riot look appealing.

A game of football is nothing without its defenders. And unfortunately, the players from that department do not get enough credit as their offensive counterparts.

Even the history books have got just three defenders to have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. As spectators, we can easily remember a striker weaving past defenders to slot it towards the bottom of the net. But the same can't be said when it comes to a defender or a defensive midfielder who has stopped numerous such threats while guarding his goal post.

While the game of football has been somewhat unfair (only relatively) towards the defensive unit, let's take a moment to look at,

Top 5 players who have made the most tackles so far this season in Europe's big five leagues

#5 Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) — 13 tackles

Empoli wouldn't have been in the 11th spot in the Serie A table if the team's entire defensive unit worked as much as Petar Stojanovic. The loanee from Dinamo Zagreb has created an instant impact at the Serie A club.

He averages 2.6 tackles per match. Petar Stojanovic has made quite a name for himself during his earlier days. He is Maribor's youngest player ever to feature in the top-tier league.

The Slovak started his playing career off as a goalkeeper but eventually found the right back to be his best playing position. The same has landed him in Serie A — the best league for defenders to grow.

Squawka Football @Squawka Petar Stojanović has made more tackles than any other player in Serie A so far this season.



We've got the full ranking on our site. 📊 Petar Stojanović has made more tackles than any other player in Serie A so far this season.



We've got the full ranking on our site. 📊

#4 Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna) — 13 tackles

Nicolas Dominguez has managed 13 tackles off five games

Bologna were cruising comfortably in Serie A this season until Inter Milan happened. The reigning champions hammered Bologna to fire six goals past their goal line.

However, Bolognese defensive midfielder Nicolas Dominguez did his job just as he has been since the start of the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old shows a high level of maturity at such a young age and has helped his defenders on a constant basis.

The Argentine's best performances so far came against Hellas Verona and Genoa. The defensive midfielder won 11 and nine duels respectively. He also managed three successful tackles out of four, against Verona.

Serie A Scout @SerieAScout



• 70 touches

• 80% pass accuracy

• 5 ground duels won

• 4 tackles

• 2 clearances

• 1 interception



#BolognaSalernitana #SerieA Nicolás Domínguez (23) 🇦🇷 vs Salernitana• 70 touches• 80% pass accuracy• 5 ground duels won• 4 tackles• 2 clearances• 1 interception Nicolás Domínguez (23) 🇦🇷 vs Salernitana



• 70 touches

• 80% pass accuracy

• 5 ground duels won

• 4 tackles

• 2 clearances

• 1 interception



#BolognaSalernitana #SerieA https://t.co/gup7HdRy4l

Despite being a midfielder, Nicolas Dominguez has managed 13 tackles off five games with an average of 2.6 tackles per match.

