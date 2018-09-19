Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Champions League 2018/19: 5 Top Players Who Will Not Feature

Archith
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.14K   //    19 Sep 2018, 22:10 IST

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

The Champions League has gotten off to an amazing start with the big games not disappointing thus far. Barcelona beat the Dutch champions PSV comprehensively and Liverpool narrowly beat Paris St. Germain in a 3-2 thriller.

Although we will see the regular players like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar in the Champions League this season, we will be unable to witness the magic produced by the likes of Eden Hazard and Mesut Ozil, who will not be participating in Europe's most prestigious competition.

It is a loss for the players and fans alike. On that note, let's take a look at the players who will be missing out on this season's Champions League.

#5 Dimitri Payet

The French attacker has been an integral part of the Olympique Marseille squad since his return from England. Although he is 31, he has surprisingly only played in the Champions League 15 times, providing 2 assists.

Last season in Ligue 1, the attacking midfielder scored 6 goals and provided 14 assists in 31 appearances. These are incredible numbers and he is surely a player who can prove himself in the big stage.

Although his last Champions League appearance with Marseille was a disaster, losing all 6 games, in a group consisting of Dortmund, Napoli and Arsenal in the 2013/14 season, he will be raring to go and prove his worth in Europe's biggest competition whenever he gets the chance.

