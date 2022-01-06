Top 5 players with most shots per 90 minutes in Premier League this season (2021-22)

If you don't shoot, you don't score. This statement stresses the importance of getting shots away in football. Players can tend to delay shots until the ball is perfectly set up for them to blast it into the net. They do this in order to maximize their chances of scoring.

However, at the highest level, you have to make the most of your opportunities because they don't come around too often. That's why it's important for attackers to shoot when they are presented with a chance. There are a multitude of factors that can dictate whether or not the ball is going to end up in the back of the net.

Shots can get deflected and end up bamboozling the goalkeeper. Or the goalkeeper can commit a blunder. There are plenty of eventualities that could affect the game once a player gets a shot away.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season.

#5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - 3.40 shots per 90

Mason Greenwood continues to impress for Manchester United. The Red Devils have struggled this season but the youngster's overall game has developed even further. He has become pretty good at ball retention and is one of the best ball progressors in the side.

Greenwood has always been renowned for his shooting abilities ever since he broke onto the scene as a teenager. The 20-year-old can shoot with either foot and once he gets in position, he almost always hits the target.

At times it can be frustrating as Greenwood might forgo the chance to play a neat pass to a teammate who's in a better position because he banks on his shooting so much. The Englishman has averaged 3.40 shots per 90 in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

#4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 3.41 shots per 90

Diogo Jota has been Liverpool's second best forward this season. The Portuguese international is a technically blessed attacker who excels at popping up in key areas in and around the final third. He is pacy, possesses great close control and can shoot well with both feet.

Despite not being a very tall customer, Jota is excellent at aerial duels as well. He has scored quite a few headed goals this season. The fact that he has averaged 3.41 shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season is testament to his excellent movement and willingness to get a shot away.

