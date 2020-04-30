Lionel Messi will go down as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the beautiful game.

As football fans, no one wants Lionel Messi to retire. The diminutive Argentinian has had an astonishing career and has won numerous accolades but it is inevitable that he cannot go on forever. Deep down, we know a day will come when Messi will hang up his boots for good. That day would be a massive loss for global football in general and for a giant club like FC Barcelona in particular.

Messi is the club's all-time goal-scorer and goal-provider. He has been the face of the Blaugrana both on and off the pitch for well over a decade. There is no questioning about his contribution to the Barcelona cause. Messi remains the creative hub of Barcelona's attack. Imagining life after Messi is tough, but the question must be asked: How prepared are Barcelona for the seeming inevitability?

While Messi's departure or retirement would leave a massive hole, this article strives to focus on players who could step up to make the kind of play the Argentinian weaves at Camp Nou day in day out.

On that note, let us have a look at five players who could recreate magical moments and continue Barcelona's rich legacy in the post Messi era.

5. Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig is a highly-regarded La Masia graduate.

Riqui Puig is a talented young footballer. Coming through the ranks at Barcelona's famous La Masia football academy, Puig boasts all the skills needed for a player to be the face of the club. He is a central midfielder with amazing dribbling skills and a flair of grabbing assists.

Puig's movement off the ball and style of play, always looking to create chances for the team, reminds the fans of a certain Andres Iniesta. The 20-year-old currently plays for Barcelona's B team in the Segunda B division of Spanish Football. Last season, Puig was directly involved in 14 goals for his team.

The midfielder is lauded for his vision, understanding of the game, passing skills and dribbling technique. There is no doubt Barcelona would want to hold onto Riqui Puig for years to come. One might see Puig bossing the Blaugrana midfield after Messi retires.

Advertisement

Besides, Puig is about 1.7m in height. There has always been something about short players at FC Barcelona: Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, et all isn't it?

Here's what Riqui Puig can do with a ball at his feet:

4. Francisco Trincao

Barcelona announced the signing of Francisco Trincao on 31st January 2020.

Francisco Trincao is a 20-year old right-winger from Portugal. A bright prospect for the future, Trincao currently plays for SC Braga in the Portuguese top-flight (Liga Nos).

Trincao is a very creative attacking player. He has been directly involved in 16 goals across all competitions this season.

The 20-year-old has exceptional dribbling and passing skills, and possesses a potent left foot. Trincao's trickery to beat defenders and runs down the flank will surely remind you of a young Lionel Messi. Barcelona have always been playing with pacey wingers on the flanks. Trincao might be a great investment for the club in that aspect too.

Trincao primarily plays on the right flank but he has also been seen on the opposite side, as well as in the central attacking midfield position. Set to join the Catalan club officially on 30th July, fans can't wait to see what the young Portuguese will bring to the club. It would be interesting to see how Trincao adapts his game to play alongside the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Here's a video to impress all the fans with Trincao's abilities:

3. Carles Alena

Carles Alena is currently on loan at Real Betis.

Carles Alena epitomises the qualities of a La Masia graduate in everything he does. Be it his dribbling, vision, passing or exceptional control on the ball., Alena can strut them all.

The 22-year-old is probably the most Messi-esque player on this list. Even though he might not get the goals and assists of Messi's pedigree, Alena is surely a player with Blaugrana in his blood.

Barcelona sent Alena to Real Betis on loan for the player to gain more game-time. The Blaugrana new boss, Quique Setien, is an admirer of Alena because of the latter's playing style. After Messi retires, Barcelona can hope Alena is able to form a solid midfield trio with Frenkie De Jong and supposedly Arthur Melo to create scoring chances for the team.

Alena has played very few minutes this season. It is unclear whether Real Betis will buy Alena after his deal loan ends. But Barca fans would surely hope to see Alena bossing the Barca midfield in the years to come.

Here's a video showing the class and talent of the 22-year old :

2. Frenkie De Jong

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a joy to watch.

Frenkie de Jong became a household name after he announced himself to the world by featuring in Ajax's fairytale run to the Champions League semifinals last season. Barcelona were quick to bring the talented Dutchamn to the club. De Jong was also named in the Fifa Best XI last season alongside Messi, as well as being adjudged the best Midfielder the year before.

The 22-year old Dutch footballer comes from the famous football academy at Ajax. He may resemble Johan Cruyff or Iniesta more than Messi but De Jong is surely going to be one of the key players for the Catalan club in the coming years.

His control of the ball and movement off it is marvellous. De Jong's space creation and vision of the game is something Messi would be proud of. The young player also boasts amazing dribbling skills along with a knack of pulling off the right pass at the right time. Even though he has had only four direct goal contributions this season, De Jong is an indispensable player for the club.

Have a look at what the Dutch player brings to his team:

1. Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is already a fan favourite.

Ansu Fati is arguably one of the brightest breakout-stars in this season. He got his first chance under Ernesto Valverde and boy, he didn't disappoint! The 17-year old is an absolute gem. Fati has already been playing and practising with Messi for a few months now, even though he is primarily a Team-B player.

Fati is primarily a right-winger but he has played on the left, as well as through the centre for the Barcelona A team. He already has five goals and an assist to his name. Fati, the youngest goal-scorer in Champions League history, is also the youngest to bag a Liga double.

💥Ansu Fati💥



The youngest player to score a double in Liga history!#UCL pic.twitter.com/XM6NaLPKx4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 2, 2020

He is a pacey attacking player with great dribbling skills. Fati loves to showcase some tricks while beating defenders as well. Apart from his shooting skills, he is also a decent aerial threat for the opposition.

The connection of Messi and Fati is already adored by fans all around. It seems that the Catalan club will be counting on Fati to carry on the Blaugrana legacy in the future years.

Have a look and get startled by the 17-year old's performances: