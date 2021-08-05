Top 5 players to watch in the 2021-22 La Liga season

In under two weeks, La Liga 2021-22 will be officially underway. As always, we will have an abundance of thrills, drama, and nail-biting finishes, elements that would keep us on the edge of our seats. The usual suspects will do their best to dominate while others will try their hardest to steal the limelight.

Today, we will be taking a look at a list of five La Liga stars, individuals who have either proven themselves or are eager to show their mettle in the Spanish top-flight.

Now, without further ado, let us give you a list of five players you must diligently follow in La Liga 2021-22.

#5 Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

The best player in the country and arguably in the world, Lionel Messi, does not need an introduction. The man from Argentina has touched every milestone there is and continues to create them with each passing day.

Even at 34, Messi comes off as a tireless individual, doing all he can to help FC Barcelona. Last season, he was the lead creator and scorer for the Camp Nou outfit, scoring 30 goals and racking up 11 assists in 35 La Liga games. He was kept on the bench on a few occasions to give the reserves a shot. But Barcelona were certainly better off with their captain on the pitch.

This season, we could see Messi making a few more appearances off the bench, especially in the 'easier' fixtures. However, such a small hiccup is unlikely to keep him from bagging his sixth straight Pichichi Trophy.

#4 Eden Hazard

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

When Real Madrid broke the bank (reportedly €100 million) to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, most Madridistas welcomed the move with open arms. They expected him to embrace Real Madrid’s legendary number ‘7’ jersey and make it his own. Two years have flown by since that triple-digit transfer, and Hazard is yet to prove his mettle in La Liga.

The Belgian international has struggled with a series of unfortunate injuries since moving to Real Madrid. He has also failed to maintain his fitness when needed. Zinedine Zidane continued to back the former Chelsea star right till the end, with current coach Carlo Ancelotti set to follow the same path.

The upcoming 2021-22 campaign will be Hazard’s third at Real Madrid, and the club expect him to put in convincing performances week in, week out. If he can keep himself fit, Hazard could get a freer role under Ancelotti. It should give him the opportunity to get some confidence-boosting goals under his belt.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar