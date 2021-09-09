Top 5 players to watch in GW 4 of the Premier League

The 2021-22 season of the English Premier League is already three matchdays old. Defending champions Manchester City have already tasted defeat this season and north London side Tottenham Hotspur are sitting at the summit. For those unaware, the current campaign is already turning out to be rather unpredictable.

Despite coming into the season on the back of Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 tournaments, Premier League players are desperate to make their mark. There have already been plenty of goals and staunch defensive performances and we expect to see more on matchday four.

Today, we will be taking a look at five players who could claim the upcoming matchday.

#5 Paul Pogba - Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

The Premier League has some exceptional talents at its disposal. However, very few can match the charisma and exuberance of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Since returning to the club from Juventus in 2016, Pogba has had his fair share of criticism. Now that the Frenchman is completely settled in, he is regularly contributing with goals and assists.

Paul Pogba is currently the leading assist-provider for the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, setting up his team-mates five times already in three games. He was a devastating force in Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United, providing four assists in the 5-1 win.

Paul Pogba is the best passer in world football. You simply can't convince me otherwise. — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 7, 2021

The 2018 World Cup winner was not particularly charming against Wolverhampton Wanderers on their third matchday. But that should not be an excuse to count him out against Newcastle United on Saturday.

#4 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is the undisputed star of Liverpool’s famed front-three. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are capable, of course, but it is the Egypt international who usually comes up with the goods. The 29-year-old is a quick-footed winger who is equally adept at scoring as well as assisting. And on Sunday at Leeds United, the Reds are likely to need both of his qualities.

Salah has started the 2021-22 Premier League campaign in fine fashion, registering two goals and two assists in three matches. Salah’s perfectly-struck penalty against Chelsea allowed Liverpool to equalize on the last matchday. But the 2019-20 Premier League champions failed to score more despite having a one-man advantage for the entire second half.

Mohamed Salah's 18/19 PL season :



- Joint most goals [22]

- Most possession won in the final 3rd [39]

- Most game winners [9]

- Most opening game goals [10]

- 2nd most G/A [30]

- 3rd most big chances created [16]

- 5th most take ons completed [81]

Somehow didn't make TOTY 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RvGEx6OuX3 — Salah Central™ (@SaIahCentral) September 8, 2021

The right-winger is still not at his absolute best yet but an impressive performance at Leeds could induce more confidence in his play.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar