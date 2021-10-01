Top 5 players to watch in GW 7 of the Premier League

The English Premier League is home to some of the best footballers in the world. These superstars keep us glued to our living room safe, never failing to excite us. Last week, we saw the likes of Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Jesus take center stage while some other A-listers performed below par.

A new set of fixtures is here to knock our socks off this weekeend, guaranteeing more unpredictable Premier League drama.

Today, we will take this weekend’s top fixtures into account, and give you a list of superstars you must follow closely.

Now, without further ado, let's check out the top-five players to keep an eye on in gameweek 7 of the English Premier League.

#5 Andros Townsend - Everton

Everton forward Andros Townsend has emerged as an unlikely favorite in the English Premier League this season. Operating as an out-and-out right-winger, Townsend has managed to make maximum use of his blistering pace and crossing abilities.

Injuries to key Evertonians - Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - have tested Townsend’s big-match ability. And so far, he has passed with flying colors.

Not only is the 30-year-old quick off the block, but he also has a knack for getting himself on the scoresheet. He has registered two goals and two assists so far in the Premier League, marking an impressive start to his Everton career.

With Luke Shaw still a doubt for Saturday's fixture, Townsend could be up against Manchester United's second-choice left-back Alex Telles. Anything below an impressive shift from Telles could invite Townsend to let loose and exploit’s United’s troubled full-backs.

#4 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur started the Premier League campaign in style, putting up three consecutive wins on the board. Nuno Espirito Santo seemed to know what worked at his new club and was bagging maximum points at will.

The next three matches turned the table on its head. Tottenham have been beaten in the last three Premier League matchdays and the north London club are desperate to turn it around.

Their talisman Harry Kane has been surprisingly quiet since the start of the campaign. He has not scored in the Premier League yet and is drawing heavy fire from critics. Harry Kane has a chance to set the record straight and get himself on the Premier League scoresheet against Aston Villa at the weekend.

He comes into the match on the back of an impressive Europa Conference League hat-trick against Mura and will look to carry his form over to the Premier League. Aston Villa, who beat Manchester United last week, are no pushovers, but Kane might turn out to be a bit too much for the visitors.

