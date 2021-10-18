Top 5 players to watch in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League

Following multiple rounds of demanding international football, players have returned to their respective clubs and are gearing up to feature in the UEFA Champions League.

Ambitious as ever, the UEFA Champions League stars are set to plant their best foot forward on the third matchday. We will be assessing all the top UEFA Champions League matchday three fixtures and tell you which stars have the potential to stand out.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the top five players to watch on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League has a knack for setting up heartwarming reunions. Liverpool’s trip to Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is set to reunite one such legend with his old club.

Luis Suarez, who has emerged as Atletico Madrid’s talisman used to light Anfield up every weekend for Liverpool. He left the club after losing out on the title to Chelsea in 2014 and has not looked back since. The Uruguayan was on the scoresheet for Atletico against AC Milan on matchday two and will fancy himself hurting his former club on Tuesday night.

Goal News @GoalNews Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool raises a big question... Prime Salah or Prime Suarez? 🧐✍️ @neiljonesgoal Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool raises a big question... Prime Salah or Prime Suarez? 🧐✍️ @neiljonesgoal

Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the threat Suarez brings to the table and will look to neutralize him at all costs. But knowing how crafty and potent the 34-year-old can be, we will not bet against him not scoring on Tuesday night.

#4 Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain got their hands on Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window. They signed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for free and placed him alongside the formidable duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. In Ligue 1, he is yet to get on the scoresheet. However, he has already opened his account in the UEFA Champions League with great aplomb.

On matchday two of the UEFA Champions League, Lionel Messi went up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. PSG completely outplayed the Premier League champions and it was Messi who dealt the final blow.

His stunning goal, which was set up perfectly by Kylian Mbappe, gave us a glimpse of Messi’s raw genius, mesmerizing us all over again. PSG will play RB Leipzig on matchday three and will need some inspiration from their front three. And Messi, who is beaming with confidence right now, could emerge as the star of the show.

