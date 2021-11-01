Top 5 players to watch in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League

After giving their all in their respective domestic leagues, the top teams in Europe return to the UEFA Champions League this week. A fortnight ago, on matchday three of the premier European competition, a few top stars found their footing while others came up a little short.

On matchday four, the teams and their stars will have another crack at making headlines and amending their misses in the last gameweek.

With so many world-class stars in action, it is difficult to keep a handful ahead of others. However, if you look close and judge them by their form, fitness, and potential, there are surely some standouts who deserve the special treatment.

Here are the five players to check out in GW4 of the UEFA Champions League:

#5 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

After suffering a crushing 0-4 defeat at the hands of Ajax on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund are desperate for redemption.

Unfortunately, their standout performer, Erling Haaland, has been ruled out for the game and is unlikely to return to action in 2021. Dortmund are in dire need of a savior, and an 18-year-old seems to be their best bet.

Jude Bellingham is one of Europe’s most promising young prospects. The English midfielder is excellent with the ball at his feet, can pass with impressive accuracy, and always has his shooting boots on.

Bellingham scored a world-class solo goal against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga last month, leaving multiple defenders for dead and giving us a glimpse of his sky-high potential. Dortmund will be out for blood against Ajax on Wednesday and Bellingham, who is always in the thick of things, might be the perfect outlet.

Borussia Dortmund have a knack for turning youngsters with potential into world-beaters, and Bellingham seems to be the perfect candidate for their guidance.

#4 Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi is yet to open his account in Ligue 1, but he has been quite impressive in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Argentine drew a blank in the opening-day fixture against Club Brugge but was on song in the next two matches.

He scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal against Manchester City, helping them cruise to a 2-0 win at home.

In the next game against RB Leipzig, Messi proved to be the match-winning factor for PSG. The former Barcelona man scored two goals in the second half to take the French giants to a nail-biting 3-2 win.

Messi once again drew a blank in Ligue 1 last weekend, which could make him hungrier to prove his mettle in the UEFA Champions League this week.

