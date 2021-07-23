Top 5 players who could leave their current clubs in search of Champions League football

The lure of the Champions League is unlike anything football has to offer.

It's long considered the sport's Holy Grail and almost every player dreams of participating in the competition at least once, not to mention, winning it.

Some even go to great lengths to accomplish that dream, even if it means forcing their way out of their current clubs.

Most recently, Andre Silva joined RB Leipzig from Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season for this reason, despite the Portuguese ace netting 28 league goals for the club.

In the coming weeks, we could see more of the same. Here are the top five players who could leave in search of Champions League football.

#5 Declan Rice (West Ham)

Rice could be in the Champions League next season

The Premier League is replete with several talented young players under the age of 23. Declan Rice is one such player.

The midfielder's rise to stardom has been meteoric and now the big clubs with Champions League pedigree are vying for his signature.

Rice has all the qualities to succeed at such a stage too, and at 22 years old, will certainly be looking for a more challenging environment to level up.

It couldn’t be more clear at this point that Thomas Tuchel wants Declan Rice and that Declan Rice wants Tuchel & Chelsea. And like the Chilwell deal, the price won’t be for what West Ham are publicly saying.



Let’s back Tuchel, @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/wwqunly1SU — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) July 22, 2021

Currently, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the star, who's already turned down two contract offers from the Hammers.

Watch out for this transfer saga.

#4 Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Manchester United are in pursuit of Camavinga

Among the many rising stars of Ligue 1 is Eduardo Camavinga, who's been in the news for quite some time now.

The 18-year-old teenager's prodigious talent has long garnered interest from top European clubs, mainly in the Premier League.

Camavinga don drop Transfer hint 👀 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rFlI0Sgb8Z — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 15, 2021

However, this could be the summer where a transfer finally materializes.

With Arsenal rumors now falling silent, Manchester United have now appeared to be the leading club to sign him and are currently weighing up a transfer offer.

