Top 5 Players who could replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid

Madrid have prioritized replacing Modric next season, here are five players they should consider.

Sarthak Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 00:15 IST 5.99K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid has prioritized finding a replacement for Modric this summer

Luka Modric joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2102 and he could not have started his career at the Bernabeu in a better way as in his first match he won the Super Cup Espania with the club, it was his first trophy and definitely not the last one.

At the end of his first season, he was named as the worst signing of the season, but the Bernabeu fans kept faith in him and next season under Carlo Ancelotti he rejuvenated himself and since then he hasn't looked back.

Now he after six seasons in Spain he has won four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, one LaLiga title and one Copa del Rey. In the process, he has established himself to be one of the best midfielders in the world.

Not only in attacks the former Tottenham star is equally efficient in defence as well. Though he may not score a lot of goals or provide assists, his work rate and ability on the ball is second to none. In other words, he is the engine of this Real Madrid team.

Even at the age of 32, he shows no signs of slowing down and he is still ready to run up and down the pitch, but Real Madrid are already preparing for life after him, as they have prioritized finding a replacement for him more than the pursuit of Neymar.

Though replacing a player like Modric to close to impossible, but Real Madrid have to accept the fact that they might not find someone like, they can only find a player who is efficient in his position but in a different way.

#1 Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

Pajnic has been one of the most consistent players for Juventus

Miralem Pjanic has been one of the most consistent players for Max Allegri Juventus. In his two seasons with the club, he has already racked up 91 appearances. This speaks of the volume of his ability and how much consistent he has been for the Turin the giants.

His playing style is of a deep-lying playmaker, many also consider him to be a renaissance of a dying breed of midfielders. The former Lyon midfielder is the man who pulls the strings in the midfield for Juventus. He also plays the role of linking the defence with attack.

During his time with the Old Lady, he has also improved his game defensively as well. Often sitting in between the two central defenders he also makes many interceptions for Juve when they face counterattacks.

Though his playing style may not be similar to Modric, with him Kroos in the midfield they can be in control of the game against any opponent. Even when Madrid faced Juventus in Bernabeu, Juve was a different team than they were at Allianz Stadium and his presence made a huge impact for them.

Real Madrid is already said to be interested in him and the Old Lady has already set the price for him as well.

Los Blancos are likely to face competition from Machester City and Barcelona for him.