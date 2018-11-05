×
Top 5 players who need to regain their form

Archith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Nov 2018, 20:55 IST

Benzema has struggled so far this season
Benzema has struggled so far this season

Sometimes even the most elite players go through a rough patch during a season or through entire seasons altogether. It could be wise to give them a break from the starting line-up and remove the spotlight in order to help hem regain their confidence and fitness.

Since the World Cup, many players seem to be going through a rough patch of form. Players like Diego Costa, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane who had really impressive World Cups have not found their feet for their respective clubs.

With the competition in the top 5 leagues heating up, it is time for these 5 players to step up for their respective clubs:

#5 Diego Costa

Costa has found the back of the net just 3 times so far
Costa has found the back of the net just 3 times so far

The Brazil-born Spanish international re-signed for Atletico Madrid in January 2017 from Chelsea and much was expected of him.

He scored 7 goals and assisted another 6 in the second half of last season. After having an above par World Cup with Spain, it was expected much of him and Griezmann to guide Atletico to a title charge this season.

But that has not been the case for both Costa and Atletico Madrid. Costa, having appeared 8 times in the league for Roji Blancos has failed to open his account in the league so far.

Costa's creative play hasn't also been up to mark this season, with just 1 assist and 8 chances created to his name. His poor form has resulted in Atletico not being able to convert the draws into wins and they now have 5 draws and a loss in the opening 11 games.

If Diego Simeone wants to mount a title challenge, he has to drop Costa and start using Gelson Martins or Kalinic to fill the Spaniard's void. Right now, Atletico are 4 points behind league leaders Barcelona and there is still time for them find their groove and win their first league title since 2013/14.

Archith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
| Football and Cricket | | FC Barcelona | | Cricket Australia |
