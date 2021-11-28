Top 5 players who've played for both Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge today in an exciting Premier League clash.

The Blues will look to go four points clear at the top and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games. Confidence is high in the camp, particularly after the 4-0 rout of Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday. So United can expect a tough game.

United are set to play their first league game without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he was given the boot following a humiliating loss at Watford last weekend.

Sitting ninth in the standing and trailing Chelsea by 12 points, The Red Devils have won just once in their last seven league games. They will be eager to return to winning ways after the 2-0 win at Villarreal in midweek.

Given their rich history in the league, the traditional rivals have had memorable clashes over the years. They've also had a few players who have played for both clubs.

On that note, here're the top five players who've played for both Chelsea and Manchester United:

#5 Nemanja Matic

Matic joined United from Chelsea in 2017.

Following his emergence as one of the hottest properties in Serbian football, Nemanja Matic joined Chelsea in 2009 for a meagre £1.5 million. But a lack of first-team opportunities saw him go out on loan the following year.

After re-establishing himself at Benfica, the Serb returned to Stamford Bridge in January 2013. He quickly became a mainstay in their midfield, winning three titles over the next four and a half seasons.

Manchester United came calling for his services in 2017, and Matic was reunited with his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

He has been a key player for them since then, but hasn't won a trophy with United yet.

#4 Juan Mata

The Spaniard's 2012/13 season with Chelsea is still fondly remembered.

Signed from Valencia in August 2011, Juan Mata was an instant hit at Stamford Bridge. He made 14 assists in his first season to help Chelsea to the FA Cup and an unlikely Champions League triumph.

More success was to follow the next season when the Spaniard lifted the Europa League and was also named the PFA's Player of the Year. However, a fallout with then Chelsea manager Mourinho saw him jump ship to Manchester United in January 2014.

Since then, he has made 275 appearances for The Red Devils in all competitions.

He has won four titles, including the FA Cup in 2016 and the Europa League in 2017.

