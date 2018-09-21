Top 5 players who wear the number 10 in the Premier League

Who is the best number #10 wearing player in the league?

Premier League has always had a fair share of world class players in it. Even today, many of the brightest stars of the game like Harry Kane, Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard or David De Gea ply their trade in England.

With the marketing perspective dominating the activities and decision making of the club, these stars are often handed the iconic jerseys like number 7, 10 or 11. Of them, the number #10 is arguably the most coveted one.

Number 10 is regarded as the spine of a team's play-making. He is the center for creative edge and is the man to watch out for. Over the years some remarkable players have worn the number 10.

Here is a ranking of top five players in the Premier League who wear the number #10 for their respective clubs, presently.

# 5. Marcus Rashford- Manchester United

Rashford has been entrusted with Wayne Rooney's number #10 jersey.

Picking the Englishman over Mesut Ozil was a tough choice but evenly justified. How many teams would have the German midfielder in their side over this extraordinary youngster? Barely anyone.

The 20-year-old is the one to watch out for. He came through the youth system at Manchester United and booked his place in the first team in no time.

He has a knack for scoring goals on his debut. As of now, he has scored on his debuts in Europa League, Premier League, England national team, League Cup, UEFA Nations League.

The Manchester United forward appears to be a star in the making. He was rewarded for his performances with the number #10 jersey previously held by Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at the start of 2018/19 season.

# 4. Sadio Mane- Liverpool FC

Mane showing off his number #10 jersey.

Liverpool has one of the deadliest strike forces in all of Europe. A major part of their threat in the final-third comes in the form of this strong, pacy and sharpshooting forward, Sadio Mane.

Mane's terrific pace saw him facing a lot of injury problems mainly in the calf and hamstring region. However, Jurgen Klopp took the task to himself and monitored his game time and eventually managed to improve his fitness.

As a result, Liverpool now has the player they thought they had signed from Southampton in 2016. The forward has been magnificent for the team and netted goals as per his will over the past one season.

Going into the 2018/19 season, he was handed over the number 10 jersey left unoccupied after Coutinho's departure.

He is living up to every ounce of the expectations at the moment.

