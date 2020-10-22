Season 2020/21 has started and many prominent players have entered the final year of their contract.

The club and players are yet to reach an agreement. January onwards, these players can discuss their potential moves, to other teams.

Here are the top 5 players who will be out of contract in 2021.

#5 Memphis Depay

Depay has rebuilt his career after switching from Manchester United to Lyon.

He has established himself as one of the most important figures in the Netherlands' squad. In Champions League last season, he scored 6 goals in eight appearances. This helped his team move on to the semi-finals of the tournament.

He plays left-wing and as a central striker equally wel. The current manager of Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, is a big fan of Memphis Depay.

According to various reports, Depay is intended to move to Barcelona next summer. This deal can only be confirmed in January, as and when the player is allowed to talk to other clubs.

David Alaba has not signed an extension yet

The Austrian is one of Bayern Munich's greatest addition in recent history. He has won every possible trophy for the club during his 10-year tenure.

At the age of 28, he still has a lot to offer. Many European clubs are eyeing to sign him. The contract negotiations are stalled due to the high fee demands from the defender's camp. Will the German giants let him leave without any fee? We'll just have to wait and see.

Sergio Aguero has been a great servant to Manchester City

One of the best center-forwards in the world and certainly the best Manchester City has ever had, Sergio Aguero has stepped into the last year of his contract with the Blues.

He left Atletico Madrid in 2011 and joined the blue corner of Manchester. He's been in England for nearly a decade. Pep Guardiola has previously mentioned that if Aguero wants a contract extension, he needs to prove it to the board.

#2 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos is a natural leader.

Ramos is indispensable for Real Madrid and Spain.

He is still a crucial player for Zinedine Zidane, yet the club has not offered him a contract extension. Ramos won't be having any difficulty in finding a top European club, if his contract doesn't get renewed.

At the age of 34, he is still one of the best defenders in the world. He is a leader on the pitch and scores goals for his team. Recently, he became Spain’s 8th all-time top scorer. An outrageous feat for a center-back.

It will be Real Madrid's loss if they allow him to leave for free.

#1 Lionel Messi

Can this be the biggest transfer in football history?

No introduction is required here. Lionel Messi shocked the world after he demanded an exit from Barcelona this summer. He was forced to stay put due to his contractual obligation. But those obligations won't be there next season.

A difficult relationship with the president has pushed one of the greatest football players to find new grounds.

A move to Manchester City led by Pep Guardiola is speculated. After 9 weeks, the 33-year old will be free to discuss his future move with any of the clubs waiting to sign him.

It will be unusual yet refreshing to see Lionel Messi in new colors next season.