Top 5 players with most goals and assists in 2018

Messi, Ronaldo and Griezmann won trophies in 2018, but who had the most goals and assists?

The year 2018 was a memorable one for many reasons and it was also the year in which the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly for the Ballon d’Or was ended by Luka Modric. Although Modric won the Ballon d’Or, the year will be remembered for some outstanding performances by forwards from across Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

For instance, Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season by scoring 32 goals in the 2017/18 season and Kylian Mbappe quickly went from promising youngster to one of the best players in the world.

While the likes of Mbappe, Salah and Griezmann set new personal heights, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continued their domination of the goalscoring charts and even the assists charts.

So, at the end of the year 2018, take a look at the Top 5 players from Europe’s Top 5 leagues with the most number of combined goals and assists in all competitions.

Note - All statistics obtained from Transfermarkt.com

#5. Antoine Griezmann - 51

Griezmann won trophies with both club and country in 2018

In 2016, Antoine Greizmann was at the wrong end in two major cup finals. He lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid and the UEFA Euro final to Portugal in France. In 2018, justice was served as he won his first major trophy with Atletico Madrid by lifting the Europa League and more importantly, he won the FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman ended the year with 33 goals and 18 assists for Atletico Madrid in 52 games across all competitions which is the fifth highest tally in Europe’s Top 5 leagues beating Robert Lewandowski in sixth by a margin of three.

His goals and assists tally are individually the sixth and eighth highest in Europe’s Top 5 leagues for 2018.

This season, the 27-year-old has only seven league goals to his name which is the ninth highest in La Liga and eight less than top scorer Leo Messi. He also has six assists in the La Liga which is the second highest in the league behind Messi again.

