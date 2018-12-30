×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 players with most goals and assists in 2018

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    30 Dec 2018, 22:19 IST

Messi, Ronaldo and Griezmann won trophies in 2018, but who had the most goals and assists?
Messi, Ronaldo and Griezmann won trophies in 2018, but who had the most goals and assists?

The year 2018 was a memorable one for many reasons and it was also the year in which the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly for the Ballon d’Or was ended by Luka Modric. Although Modric won the Ballon d’Or, the year will be remembered for some outstanding performances by forwards from across Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

For instance, Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season by scoring 32 goals in the 2017/18 season and Kylian Mbappe quickly went from promising youngster to one of the best players in the world.

While the likes of Mbappe, Salah and Griezmann set new personal heights, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continued their domination of the goalscoring charts and even the assists charts.

So, at the end of the year 2018, take a look at the Top 5 players from Europe’s Top 5 leagues with the most number of combined goals and assists in all competitions.

Note - All statistics obtained from Transfermarkt.com

#5. Antoine Griezmann - 51

Griezmann won trophies with both club and country in 2018
Griezmann won trophies with both club and country in 2018

In 2016, Antoine Greizmann was at the wrong end in two major cup finals. He lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid and the UEFA Euro final to Portugal in France. In 2018, justice was served as he won his first major trophy with Atletico Madrid by lifting the Europa League and more importantly, he won the FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman ended the year with 33 goals and 18 assists for Atletico Madrid in 52 games across all competitions which is the fifth highest tally in Europe’s Top 5 leagues beating Robert Lewandowski in sixth by a margin of three. 

His goals and assists tally are individually the sixth and eighth highest in Europe’s Top 5 leagues for 2018.

This season, the 27-year-old has only seven league goals to his name which is the ninth highest in La Liga and eight less than top scorer Leo Messi. He also has six assists in the La Liga which is the second highest in the league behind Messi again.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Sports aficionado, Liverpool fanatic, Formula 1 enthusiast and a passionate writer
5 big disappointments in Europe's top 5 leagues so far...
RELATED STORY
Players with double figures in goals and assists from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Best Football Player in the World in the 2017-18 Season
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah surpasses Lionel Messi on list of most...
RELATED STORY
Barca lose out on defender, Liverpool to sign world-class...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active Premier League players with the most...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Why Messi and Salah should have...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 Best players in Premier League so far this...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us