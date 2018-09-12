Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 playmakers in Europe right now

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
782   //    12 Sep 2018, 22:57 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

There are numerous roles in football, with many superstars taking up these roles and entertaining us with their incredible talents and amazing displays. However, there is a particular set of players who never fail to amaze soccer fans each time they step on the pitch - the playmakers.

Playmaking has become a very popular and dominant role in the sport during this modern era and that is why you see a lot of elite clubs splashing mouth-watering figures to acquire this spectacular set of players.

Europe is the home of the finest playmakers in the world at the moment, with many superstars rising up and using their adept passing, incredible vision, immense creativity, fantastic goalscoring knack and their ability to control the tempo of the game to make name for themselves across the continent.

With the role becoming more famous than ever, we take a look at the top 5 playmakers that are currently plying their trade in the European territory:


#5 Kevin De Bruyne

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
De Bruyne's playmaking ability is quite unquestionable

When it comes to recognizing the most impressive playmakers in Europe at the moment, only a few superstars can be compared with Manchester City maestro, Kevin De Bruyne.  

The Belgian has been at an unmatchable level ever since he became the fulcrum of Pep Guardiola's team at the Etihad stadium - producing spectacular performances as The Citizens strolled to the Premier League title last season before helping his nation to finish third in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia.

De Bruyne is a highly talented superstar whose strength relies on his ability to read the tempo of the game and dictate play from the middle of the pitch. His incredible vision, decent passing, intelligent movement, immense creativity and the ability to get forward and send the ball into the back of the net at vital moments are some of the qualities that make him one of the top playmakers on the continent at the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
