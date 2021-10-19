Top 5 predictions for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in a high voltage encounter in the UEFA Champions League. The Group B encounter between the two European powerhouses remains one of the main attractions of matchday three in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool are currently enjoying a perfect start to their campaign under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League so far this season. Liverpool have scored eight goals in their two UEFA Champions League matches, dispatching Porto ruthlessly in a 5-1 victory in their last match.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are second in the Group B table after securing four points from their first two matches in the UEFA Champions League. After a draw against Porto, Diego Simeone's men left it late to clinch victory against Milan. Despite not being at their best, Los Rojiblancos will take confidence from their superior head-to-head record against Liverpool.

Top 5 predictions as Atletico Madrid host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

#5 Luis Suarez to score against his former club

After helping Atletico Madrid win La Liga last season, Luis Suarez has continued his good form in the new campaign. The Uruguayan sharpshooter is not getting any younger but he has proved to be lethal in times of need for Atletico Madrid. Suarez was key for the La Liga champions as his late goal helped them snatch victory against Milan.

Suarez has already racked up five goals and an assist in all competitions this season. With Antoine Griezmann not up to his very best just yet, Atletico will once again rely on the 34-year old to score some goals against Liverpool. With another important fixture on the horizon, it is likely that Suarez will give his best and score a goal or two for his team - against his former club.

#4 Liverpool to lose midfield battle

There is little doubt about Liverpool's quality in midfield, with the presence of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita in their ranks among significant others. Yet the Reds' midfielders are set to face an uphill task against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are perfectly balanced with players like Koke, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar bringing more intensity, more pace and more decisiveness to their play. Moreover, the addition of talented Rodrigo de Paul is a bonus with the Argentine showcasing his caliber in the Copa America.

With key absentees like Harvey Elliot and Thiago, Liverpool are set to struggle in the midfield battle. Although it will be very close, our guess is that Atletico Madrid midfielders will edge ahead in this battle.

