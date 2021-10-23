El Clasico: Top 5 predictions for Barcelona vs Real Madrid | La Liga 2021-22

It is that time of the year again, the time when the world stands still for 90 minutes. It's time for the two biggest clubs in Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona, to go head-to-head to add a new chapter to their storied rivalry.

Spain's top dogs may have lost their Ballon d’Or greats over the years, but the tension is just as palpable and one can still cut the anticipation with a knife.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will make the trip to Barcelona’s Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday afternoon. Having played eight La Liga matches each, Real Madrid have accumulated 17 points while Barcelona have picked up 15.

While a win for the hosts would take them above their arch-rivals, a victory for the visitors would see them open up a five-point lead between the two.

Today, we will take Real Madrid and Barcelona’s current form, injury history, and trends into consideration and tell you what to expect this Sunday.

Now, without further ado, here are our top five predictions for this season’s first El Clasico.

#5 A cagey first half could be in the books

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the most respected names in Europe. However, neither team have managed to live up to their billing this season. Both giants have endured embarrassing defeats in the UEFA Champions League and La Liga, and are desperate to prove their mettle.

On Sunday, they have the perfect opportunity to impress the fans and renew their excitement for what’s to come.

Neither team would want to take the pressure of going behind early on, which is why we could see a rather calculative approach from both.

The match should light up in the final half an hour, but the opening exchanges might not be as exciting as we would like.

#4 Real Madrid to win the midfield battle

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona and Real Madrid have plenty of talent in the middle of the park. However, on closer inspection, we cannot help but rule in Real Madrid’s favor.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’s return to form will boost Real Madrid’s confidence in El Clasico. Real Madrid also have the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde at their disposal, which allows Ancelotti to experiment a little.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Toni Kroos: "4th win against Barcelona? I'm sure of the victory. We have won the last 3 games against Barcelona and we have performed well. We are looking forward to the start of the game and our goal is to win." 🎙| Toni Kroos: "4th win against Barcelona? I'm sure of the victory. We have won the last 3 games against Barcelona and we have performed well. We are looking forward to the start of the game and our goal is to win." https://t.co/lwEvn8h0xj

Barcelona, too, have plenty of talent in midfield. However, Ronald Koeman has not yet figured out the winning formula.

Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong could turn the tables in their side's favor, but we will not bet on the Barcelona duo on Sunday.

