Top 5 predictions for Chelsea vs Malmo | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea are set to host Malmo at Stamford Bridge in their third Group H encounter on Wednesday night. Thomas Tuchel’s defending champions were beaten by the narrowest of margins at Juventus on matchday two and the Blues will look to bounce back.

Visitors Malmo, who were outclassed by both Juventus and Zenit in the UEFA Champions League this season, will hope for a miracle at Stamford Bridge. Truth be told, this lop-sided encounter does not have much for the neutrals, but we do have a few prognostications for the Blues fans.

So, without further ado, let us check out the top five predictions for Malmo’s trip to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Malmo to take a conservative approach at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Malmo FF - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Swedish side Malmo have fought tooth and nail to get to the UEFA Champions League group stages this season. They beat Riga, HJK, Rangers and lastly Ludogorets to break into the final 32, but they have lost their way since.

Malmo are yet to score in the UEFA Champions League this season and have conceded seven goals. The defeat to Juventus was understandable, but Malmo had to be disappointed by the 4-0 thrashing Zenit inflicted upon them on matchday two.

Truth be told, Malmo are in no shape to take the fight to European champions Chelsea. However, that does not mean the Blues are guaranteed to get away with a comfortable win. Malmo will be desperate to do something worthwhile in west London and restricting Chelsea to a draw will definitely turn heads across Europe.

Don't be surprised if Malmo prefers a super-defensive approach against the Blues. That could be their only way out of this lop-sided encounter.

#4 Thomas Tuchel to instruct his Chelsea side to press aggressively

Juventus v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Despite having some of the sharpest forwards in the business, Thomas Tuchel refrained from taking the game to Juventus on the second matchday. A single Federico Chiesa goal was enough for the Bianconeri to bag their second UEFA Champions League win this season.

Hosting Malmo should be a lot more straightforward than playing Juventus away from home. Tuchel is likely to take this opportunity and restore the confidence of his attackers by pressing higher and giving them plenty of chances to convert.

Mason Mount’s effortless pressing skills could come in handy against a shaky Malmo side, allowing Chelsea to dominate the top half of the pitch.

Expect a more committed, aggressive performance from the Blues, who would do anything to get into the UEFA Champions League knockouts unscathed.

