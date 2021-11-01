Top 5 predictions for Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona  | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

FC Barcelona return to action in the UEFA Champions League as they travel away to face Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. It is a must-win fixture for both teams who are languishing in the bottom half of their table.

Dynamo Kyiv are at rock bottom of Group E with just one point from three games. They have drawn one and lost two of their matches in the Champions League campaign so far. While Dynamo Kyiv are strong on the domestic front, another defeat in Europe will surely kill their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are enduring a difficult start to the campaign after the departure of their former captain Lionel Messi in the summer. They are ninth in the La Liga table, with just 16 points after eleven matches. In Europe, they have won just one game - against Dynamo Kyiv in the reverse fixture.

Top 5 predictions for Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona

#5 Key Absentees a concern for Barcelona

Things are clearly not going Barcelona's way as evident from their recent slump. Ronald Koeman was sacked after their consecutive defeats against Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano. The Catalan giants were again held by Alaves in their last game, leaving them winless in their last three matches.

To pile on their misery, the Blaugranas will be without Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati due to injuries. Key players like Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto are also doubtful for the tie. Another doubt will be around Sergio Aguero, who has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia after complaining of chest pain in the match against Alaves.

The major absentees will be a concern for the Catalan giants as they are severely depleted at the moment.

#4 Dynamo Kyiv to keep it tight at the back

Dynamo Kyiv has taken a defensive approach in Europe throughout the current campaign. Although they were humbled by Bayern Munich and Barcelona, they managed to secure a point against Benfica due to their defensive style of play.

The Ukrainian side are yet to open their scoring in the Champions League. Dynamo Kyiv has conceded six goals and their only point came from a goalless draw against Benfica.

With Barcelona being a better side on paper, Dynamo Kyiv will likely take a defensive approach again and hit back on counters. .

