Top 5 predictions for Premier League's 2019/20 season

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
653   //    09 Aug 2019, 06:54 IST

Manchester City have already started their title spree with the Community Shield!
Manchester City have already started their title spree with the Community Shield!

Bring out the jerseys and the supporter scarfs, 'cause the Premier League is back!

While it seems only yesterday that we saw Manchester City hold out Liverpool to retain the title, the Reds now pull up the curtains on another rollicking season in English top-flight by hosting the newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield.

Like in the summers gone by, the clubs have been busy making new additions to the team. And as they finalised their squads today, with the end of the transfer market, let's look into our crystal balls and make a few predictions for the new season:

#5 Leicester City to finish as the best team outside 'top six'

Tielemans is Leicester's most notable signing of the summer
Tielemans is Leicester's most notable signing of the summer

The Foxes have inconspicuously assembled an excellent squad this summer. They signed Belgium's talented midfielder Youri Tielemans permanently for a club-record fee of £40 million, after roping in Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United, another versatile player.

Now throw in the quality of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Kasper Schmeichel and Ben Chilwell et al. That makes Leicester City a well-stocked and balanced squad, capable of upsetting the applecart to finish within the top six, or at least, in seventh as the 'best of the rest'.

The fantastic pre-season the club has had further bolsters hope. The Foxes were unbeaten all summer, winning five of their six friendly games, including one over Serie A side Atalanta in the last warm-up.

Harry Maguire's departure is perhaps the only sore note of an otherwise pristine summer, but that shouldn't prove to be disastrous given the quality the side now boasts.

Brendan Rodgers has every reason to be optimistic ahead of his first full season with Leicester City. He showed promise towards the tail end of last season when the former Celtic boss took over and is now armed with all the necessary tools to deliver on that promise.

Watch out for this team.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Harry Kane Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
