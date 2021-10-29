Top 5 predictions for GW 10 of the Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign is shaping up to be a nail-biter. While we have a three-way battle involving Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, fallen giants Arsenal are slowly and steadily making a comeback.

Two of the big six in the Premier League, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, are fighting for survival. Brighton and West Ham United, meanwhile, are the surprise contenders for Champions League qualification.

The 10th matchday of the 2021-22 Premier League season promises to give us a few more memorable moments. Arsenal’s trip to Leicester City and Manchester United’s visit of Tottenham are the highlights of the weekend, but that's not all.

As usual, we will take this week’s top fixtures into account and try to foretell how the weekend might turn out.

Now, without further ado, let's check out the top five predictions for the 10th gameweek of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

#5 Leicester City and Arsenal to play out an exciting draw

Brentford v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City and Arsenal were two of the biggest underperformers in the opening rounds of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Thankfully, they have managed to put their demons in the rearview mirror and are now finally starting to look like themselves.

However, the road to recovery is hardly straightforward, and it's only going to get tougher this week. 10th-placed Arsenal’s trip to ninth-ranked Leicester City has all the makings of a classic, but we cannot find a way to tell them apart.

Both have managed to stay unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches and we believe the trend will continue. We expect the two to play out a nice, exciting 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

#4 Manchester City to bounce back after shock Carabao Cup exit

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City looked set to become Carabao Cup winners five times in a row!. Unfortunately for the Citizens, a determined West Ham United stood in their way on Wednesday and knocked them out on penalties after a goalless draw.

Pep Guardiola is frustrated about crashing out of the Carabao Cup and will look to get the embarrassment behind him this weekend. Manchester City are set to play Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and we are not expecting any surprises.

The visitors are without a win in their last five Premier League games and are unlikely to have any joy at the Etihad.

