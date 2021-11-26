Top 5 predictions for GW 13 of the Premier League

The 13th gameweek of the English Premier League is set to take place over the last weekend of November. Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United is the biggest match of the week, but it is not the only fixture worth checking out. There are other Premier League teams and their stars that demand your attention.

Will the favorites prevail or is there a shock or two on the cards? Below are our top five predictions for Premier League GW 13:

#5 Arsenal to return to winning ways against Newcastle United

Arsenal v Leeds United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Arsenal made the trip to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Liverpool side on matchday 12 of the English Premier League. The Gunners, who were unbeaten in their previous 10 matches leading up to the fixture, were outclassed and outplayed by the Reds.

The north Londoners endured a 4-0 defeat in Liverpool and will be desperate to bounce back with a win against Newcastle United this Saturday.

Newcastle United currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with six points from their 12 Premier League outings. They are the only Premier League team without a single win in the English top-flight this season, and their streak looks destined to continue.

Arsenal have won five of their six home games in the Premier League this season and should have no trouble beating an out-of-shape Newcastle.

Pay close attention to Arsenal stars Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka. We believe their dribbling skills will come in handy against Newcastle and could propel Arsenal to their seventh Premier League win this season.

#4 Liverpool to comfortably overcome a hapless Southampton side

Liverpool FC v FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino helped Liverpool to a convincing 4-0 win in the Premier League last weekend. In their midweek Champions League outing, they bagged a 2-0 victory over FC Porto, extending their 100 percent record in the competition.

Given their recent performances, calling Liverpool one of Premier League’s most in-form teams will not be an exaggeration. Only a couple of teams can withstand the wrath of Liverpool at the moment, and Southampton are not on that list.

Southampton, who are currently 13th in the Premier League, have only picked up 14 points in the league, scoring 11 goals. They were beaten 2-1 by Norwich City in their last Premier League outing and are unlikely to pose a threat to third-placed Liverpool.

We expect the Reds to score an early goal, dominate proceedings from kickoff and ultimately secure their fourth consecutive win at Anfield.

