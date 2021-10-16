Top 5 predictions for GW 8 of the Premier League

The Premier League is set to return today with more drama and thrills after the international break. England's top flight is one of the most competitive leagues in the world and it is already turning out to be a tight affair after seven game-weeks.

In the previous game-week, Chelsea edged ahead to be at the top of the table after a comfortable 3-1 victory against Southampton. Liverpool and Manchester City had to settle for an exciting 2-2 draw at Anfield, which leaves them in second and third place in the league table respectively. Manchester United, Everton, Brighton and Brentford are among the teams chasing the top three.

With another set of interesting and dramatic fixtures ahead of us in the eighth game-week, there is set to be some change in the league table. League leaders Chelsea are set to battle Brentford, while Liverpool will face Watford on the upcoming weekend. The most intense clash will be between Manchester United and Leicester City when they meet later today.

With such nail-biting fixtures ahead of us, we will be discussing how the weekend could pan out for the teams. Without further ado, let us take a look at

Top 5 predictions for game week 8 of the Premier League

#5 Liverpool to be ruthless against Watford

Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League

In the eighth game-week, the only unbeaten team in the Premier League will take on the team which is in the bottom half of the table. While an away fixture in the Premier League is never easy, it would be a huge upset if Liverpool dropped points against Watford.

Watford have managed just two wins in their seven Premier League games so far this campaign. They are yet to find the momentum to become consistent, which is just the opposite for Liverpool. The Reds are firing on all cylinders with their talisman Mohamed Salah in red-hot form.

Although Jurgen Klopp's men drew against Manchester City, they showed enormous strength to fight back and secure a point in their previous league match. It is expected that they will be ruthless against any opponent at this point.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo to score against Leicester City

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Up against Leicester City, Manchester United will be hoping to turn things around in the Premier League. The hopes of the Red Devils will once again bank on their legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is in sensational form at the moment.

After scoring a hat-trick in the international break against Luxembourg, Ronaldo will be looking to keep his good run of form going. Leicester are in no way easy opponents but the Portuguese forward's penchant and hunger to score goals makes him a huge threat.

It is highly likely that Ronaldo will find the net tonight if and when he gets a chance on the pitch.

