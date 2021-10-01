Top 5 predictions for GW7 of the Premier League

Gameweek six of the English Premier League was as action-packed and unpredictable as ever. Defending champions Manchester City beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to leapfrog them into the Premier League table. Arsenal thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool and Brentford played out a six-goal draw. And finally, in a shocking turn of events, Manchester United were beaten at home by Aston Villa.

The Premier League is set to return this weekend with more menace and, hopefully, more drama. Manchester United and Everton go head-to-head on Saturday to start the gameweek. And on Sunday, table-toppers Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City are set to close it in style at Anfield.

We will be considering all Premier League fixtures this week and predicting how the weekend might turn out. Now, without any further ado, let's check out the top-five predictions for gameweek seven of the Premier League.

#5 Chelsea to make a statement against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were on an unbeaten run until matchday six in the Premier League. Premier League champions Manchester City then rolled into town and beat them 1-0.

In the Champions League, too, Chelsea failed to overturn their fortunes and were beaten 1-0 at Juventus. The Blues are playing considerably easier opponents this week, but they cannot afford to be complacent.

PurelyFootball @PurelyFootball Chelsea have conceded 3 goals all season:



Jesus

Mohamed

Chiesa (Meaning Church in Italian)



They play the Saints next… Chelsea have conceded 3 goals all season:



Jesus

Mohamed

Chiesa (Meaning Church in Italian)



They play the Saints next… https://t.co/ni6qFU0MEv

Southampton have not won a single game in the Premier League this season, losing two and picking up four draws in six matches. Yes, the draws do seem a bit ominous, but even the most pessimistic Blues fans would have trouble seeing Chelsea drop points against the Saints.

We expect Tuchel to field a top-heavy team on Saturday and get a comfortable win, netting at least twice.

#4 Brighton to give Arsenal a run for their money

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

After enduring their worst-ever start in Premier League history, Arsenal seem to have found a sense of rhythm in their game. They have racked up three consecutive wins in the Premier League, with the last one coming against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on matchday six.

The Gunners are making the trip to Brighton this week and we believe it will be a tough test for Mikel Arteta’s men. Brighton, who have won four of their six Premier League matches, are capable of defending a slender lead which could make the visitors sweat.

Arteta will need to urge his team to score first and take some pressure off. Else, it could turn out to be a rather unpleasant evening for the visitors at the American Express Community Stadium.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

