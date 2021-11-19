Top 5 predictions for Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League 2021-22

Premier League leaders Chelsea will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley before the international break and will be desperate to put the disappointment in the rearview mirror. Leicester City were also subjected to a stalemate by Leeds United and need to put on a more spirited show this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 26 points. They are only three points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City and cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

The Foxes, on the other hand, are without a win in their last four fixtures across all competitions and cannot afford another setback.

With the stakes so high, sparks are guaranteed to fly when Leicester City host Chelsea tomorrow.

Here are our top five predictions for the Premier League opener on Saturday:

#5 Leicester City to play conservatively against the leaders

Leeds United v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City were quite the dominant force in the Premier League last season. They finished a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, missing out on Champions League football only by a whisker.

But Brendan Rodgers’ team has looked unconvincing on all fronts this season, especially defensively.

Against a Chelsea side that breach defenses for fun, Leicester City could take a more conservative approach. They are likely to surrender possession in exchange for defensive solidity.

Thanks to Jamie Vardy, Leicester City always have the option of playing long balls from the back or hitting Chelsea on the break.

Don't be surprised if the Foxes let Chelsea have the ball and only charge forward when an opening appears.

#4 Chelsea to win the midfield battle

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has used his full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell expertly to add width to Chelsea’s midfield. The two Englishmen are lightning quick and can contribute handsomely in attack and defense.

Expect the two to be the first names on the team sheet against Leicester City on Saturday.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are set to sit in the middle of the park. They have not exactly been at their best lately but are still two of the most dependable midfielders around.

Expect them to take the fight to Boubakary Soumare and Wilfred Ndidi and come out unscathed.

