Top 5 predictions for Liverpool vs Arsenal | Premier League 2021-22

The fourth will meet fifth when Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for their Premier League matchday 12 fixture on Saturday evening.

The hosts, who currently have a two-point lead over the Gunners, were humbled by West Ham on matchday 11, while Arsenal narrowly overcame Watford.

The Reds were not at their flamboyant best before the international break and were punished by a spirited West Ham side. The Hammers ended Liverpool's 20-game unbeaten run in the Premier League by handing them a 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium.

Arsenal, on the other hand, extended their Premier League unbeaten run to eight games with a narrow 1-0 win over Watford.

The Gunners seem to have turned over a new leaf over the last couple of months and look significantly more coherent. Liverpool’s quality cannot be denied, of course, but they are not the overwhelming favorites for this fixture anymore.

The blockbuster clash on Saturday now seems finely poised.

Here are our top five predictions for Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool on matchday 12 of the English Premier League:

#5 Arsenal to play without a worry in the world against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are not title contenders. They were not even pegged to finish in the top half of the table when they lost their opening three fixtures. They were an afterthought, a team very few cared about.

Fast forward to November and they look on course for a top-four push. Their eight-game unbeaten run is the best in the Premier League right now and they genuinely possess the potential to build on it.

That being said, this Arsenal team knows how to play without fear. They will know that they are the underdogs against Liverpool and can afford to play without a worry in the world.

This mindset often leads to beautiful, engaging football, and we are hopeful of seeing it at Anfield this Saturday.

#4 Diogo Jota to put on a show against Arsenal

On his day, Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota is one of the most lethal finishers around. He is quick, can make an impact in the blink of an eye, and pops up with impressive goals even on his off days.

Unfortunately, being a Liverpool forward is a lot more than scoring goals.

Jota has been criticized for not being as involved in the game as Roberto Firmino or even Divock Origi. The player disappears when he is not getting the service he demands, which has become a cause for concern for Liverpool.

Against Arsenal, Jota has the opportunity to win his doubters over and we believe he will not disappoint.

