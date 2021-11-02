Top 5 predictions for Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The most anticipated clash on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League will see Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds won 3-2 in a high voltage encounter when the two European powerhouses met earlier in the reverse fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been excellent so far this season. Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League, sitting in second spot just behind leaders Chelsea. They have enjoyed a perfect start in Europe as well, with three wins from three Champions League matches.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are far from their best despite showing signs of promise. The La Liga giants are fourth in the league table and remain in second place in Group B of the Champions League. After a win against Milan, Diego Simeone's team were held by Porto and were defeated by Liverpool.

With Porto breathing down their necks, Atletico's encounter with Liverpool has become a must-win fixture for Diego Simeone. The Reds would also like to continue their momentum at Anfield.

Given all of this, let's look at what this game potentially holds for both teams.

CL 2021-22: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid predictions

#5 Liverpool will fail to dominate midfield battle due to key absentees

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has voiced his concerns regarding the fitness of key midfielders. Players like Naby Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are set to miss the match due to their injuries. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are also doubtful although they have progressed with their return from injury.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Who knew that not replacing Wijnaldum with a midfield signing and relying on Naby Keita & Thiago Alcantara’s notoriously poor fitness records, would be a bad idea. Oh right, almost everybody but Liverpool Football Club’s owners. Who knew that not replacing Wijnaldum with a midfield signing and relying on Naby Keita & Thiago Alcantara’s notoriously poor fitness records, would be a bad idea. Oh right, almost everybody but Liverpool Football Club’s owners.

Due to injury concerns, Liverpool will face an uphill battle in midfield against Atletico Madrid. The Reds have capable players like Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones but will still miss creative quality in the middle.

Diego Simeone would like to take full advantage of a depleted Liverpool midfield. The likes of Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Koke and Rodrigo De Paul are well suited to dominate midfield, giving them the upper hand against Liverpool.

#4 Atletico Madrid to keep it tight at the back

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid are famous for being defensively organized at the back. Diego Simeone's tactics have always ensured a tight defense and it was again evident this campaign in the Champions League.

Barring the reverse fixture against Liverpool, Atletico have conceded only one goal from their two matches. The Reds were clinical against the La Liga giants, scoring three times to win the match.

With the return of Stefan Savic after a long suspension, Atletico's defense will surely be strengthened. It is highly likely that Diego Simeone will stick to his defensive approach and try to hit Liverpool through counter-attacks.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra