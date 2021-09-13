Top 5 predictions for Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League

A new season of the greatest club competition in Europe, the UEFA Champions League, is finally upon us. Although rarely as nerve-wracking as knockout football, group stage fixtures give us a taste of what is to come over the course of the campaign.

Every competing football club worth their salt are desperate to start their season strongly, which translates to hard-fought opening-day clashes. We will take the opening-day fixtures into account today and give you our top five predictions for gameweek one of the Champions League 2021-22. Now, without further ado, let us get to it!

#5 AC Milan to make life difficult for Liverpool

AC Milan v SS Lazio - Serie A

Despite being the second-most decorated club in the history of the Champions League with seven titles, AC Milan have had to endure a seven-year absence. Now, after finishing second in Serie A in the 2020-21 campaign, Milan are back in the Champions League and are raring to go. They have been placed in a rather difficult group alongside Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Porto. But the Italian giants are not afraid to take on the odds.

At Anfield, AC Milan are likely to be put under relentless pressure by Liverpool, but their strong defensive record should be reassuring. With only one goal conceded in three Serie A games this season, Milan boast the best defense in Italy and are capable of shutting Liverpool out. The Reds, who have scored nine goals in the Premier League this season, will fancy starting their campaign in style against the Rossoneri.

The famous rivals have given us some Champions League classics over the years and look destined to do something special on Tuesday night as well.

#4 Messi to make his Champions League debut for PSG

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona as a free agent in the summer transfer window. The Argentine has already made his debut for PSG, but he is yet to start a game or score a goal for his new employers. Against Club Brugge on Wednesday, Messi is set to play his first Champions League game for PSG.

Messi won four Champions League titles with Barcelona during his time at the Camp Nou. So far, he has scored 120 goals and provided 41 assists in the Champions League, and will look to improve his tally this week.

PSG have been waiting patiently for their maestro to make his full debut since signing him in the summer. That highly-anticipated moment could finally come this Wednesday against Club Brugge. Messi, too, will look to mark the occasion by getting on the scoresheet for PSG.

