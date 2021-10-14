Top 5 predictions for PSG vs Angers | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are set to host Angers at the Parc des Princes for their Ligue 1 clash, as club football resumes this weekend after the international break.

After nine matchdays into the 2021-22 league campaign, the Ligue 1 table is an early reflection of how teams are faring. The French top flight seems to be back to normal after some unexpected surprises in the previous campaign. Paris Saint-Germain were beaten by Lille to the title last year but they have turned things around in the new campaign.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball PSG won the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer. In the process, the Ligue 1 giants managed to assemble three of the finest attackers in the world under the same roof. dlvr.it/S9H0KP PSG won the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer. In the process, the Ligue 1 giants managed to assemble three of the finest attackers in the world under the same roof. dlvr.it/S9H0KP

PSG have shown their might and remain strong favorites to lift the title. The French giants enjoyed their best transfer window in the club's history and are now proving to be a level higher than the rest. They sit at the top of the table with 24 points in nine games, six points above second-placed Lens. PSG are still far from their best as proven in their last encounter against Rennes, where they lost 2-0.

Meanwhile, Angers have shown tremendous improvement after the last Ligue 1 campaign where they finished in 13th place. They have made an excellent start to the new campaign, collecting sixteen points and currently occupying fourth spot in the league table. The visitors will surely be a challenge for PSG despite the difference in quality on paper.

Today, we will give our five predictions for the encounter between these two teams. Let us take a look at

Top 5 predictions for PSG vs Angers in Ligue 1 this weekend

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum to start for PSG

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of PSG's free recruits in the summer after the player opted for a move from Liverpool. Since his move, Wijnaldum has rarely made it into the starting XI in Mauricio Pochettino's side. The Dutch midfielder has recently voiced his frustrations regarding his limited playing time at PSG.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @NOSsport Gini Wijnaldum to NOS: “To be honest, I can't say I'm completely happy [at Paris Saint-Germain] because the situation is not what I wanted. Sometimes if you don’t play it’s worrying”. 🇳🇱🇫🇷 #PSG Gini Wijnaldum to NOS: “To be honest, I can't say I'm completely happy [at Paris Saint-Germain] because the situation is not what I wanted. Sometimes if you don’t play it’s worrying”. 🇳🇱🇫🇷 #PSG @NOSsport

With key players unavailable due to their international duties, Pochettino is expected to use the depth of his squad. Wijnaldum can take the opportunity and prove himself to be an asset as evident from his Liverpool days at Anfield. The 30-year old is expected to start the game and will be raring to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

#4 Angers will not sit back

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Up against a powerhouse like PSG, most teams tend to sit back and defend. PSG's squad strength is one of the best in the world, way above their competitors in Ligue 1.

However, Angers look completely different from the side which ended up in the bottom half of the league table last campaign. The team have already scored 14 goals in their nine Ligue 1 games this campaign and have shown that they are not afraid to play attacking football.

Angers' last 3-2 win against FC Metz in a thrilling encounter is a testament to their style of playing free-flowing football, which one can expect to see against PSG as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh