Top 5 predictions for PSG vs Lille | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will host defending champions Lille at the Parc des Princes on Friday. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have not been in the best of form in the league lately, having dropped five points in their last three games.

Despite the dip in form, PSG have remained atop the Ligue 1 standings, currently leading second-placed Lens by seven points. Lille, on the other hand, have not been as lucky and are yet to find their footing in Ligue 1 this season. They are currently 10th in the league and need a miracle to turn around their floundering campaign.

Friday’s Ligue 1 clash has all the makings of an action-packed encounter and we cannot wait for the ball to roll.

On that note, here are our top five predictions for PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against champions Lille.

#5 PSG to feel Achraf Hakimi's absence

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

PSG had to endure a frustrating goalless draw against Marseille in their last Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday evening. Not only were they frustrated by a pitch invasion and a VAR call, but they also lost their most prolific full-back in the second half.

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, who joined from Inter Milan this summer, received his marching orders after challenging Cengiz Under recklessly. Under was through on goal when the Moroccan brought him down.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Achraf Hakimi's dismissal is the eighth red card in the last five meetings between Marseille and PSG 😳 Achraf Hakimi's dismissal is the eighth red card in the last five meetings between Marseille and PSG 😳 https://t.co/HhUGagiP5f

The challenge forced referee Benoit Bastien to show a straight red, meaning Hakimi will have to sit out for two matches. The two-time CAF Youth Player of the Year has been in impressive form for PSG in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Thilo Kehrer is set to come in for Hakimi, but PSG will surely miss the latter's pace and creativity down the right side of the pitch.

#4 Lille to take a defensive approach against PSG

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lille OSC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

In the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, Lille were full of zeal and ruthlessness. But this season, under Jocelyn Gourvennec, they have looked lost and directionless.

The attacking intent is gone and so is their defensive structure. The champions of Ligue 1 have been reduced to a mid-table club, showing no signs of defending their crown.

Lille, at least in their current shape, cannot take the fight to PSG, especially in Paris. So to save face and get something out of the tie, they could defend tightly and try to frustrate the league leaders.

It will not be easy, of course, especially against the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi. But that is the punishment Lille must be willing to take to make amends for their disastrous start to the campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar