Top 5 predictions for PSG vs Nantes | Ligue 1 2021-22

Following the international break, Ligue 1 is back in action with PSG hosting Nantes at the Parc des Princes. The league leaders will be looking for another win to extend their massive lead at the top of the table.

PSG sit comfortably at the top of Ligue 1, having won 11 out of their 13 league matches so far. The Parisian team have showcased that they are head and shoulders above the rest and have a 10-point lead over second-placed Lens.

Despite their might, PSG are far from being at their best. It was evident from their last match against Bordeaux that they won 3-2. They have won three out of their last five league games but Mauricio Pochettino's men have struggled to cement their dominance.

Meanwhile, Nantes are in 10th place in the French top flight with 18 points from 13 matches. They have been inconsistent this season, having won five, lost five and drawn three in Ligue 1 so far.

Top five predictions for PSG vs Nantes

#5 Lionel Messi to start the game

Lionel Messi has missed PSG's last few matches as he was sidelined due to an injury. But the Argentine was called up for his national team during the international break. He even featured for Argentina in the World Cup Qualifiers. Fortunately for the Ligue 1 giants, Messi seems to be back without any problems.

Messi has failed to fit into Mauricio Pochettino's side this campaign. The 34-year-old has shown glimpses of his old form against RB Leipzig in the Champions League by scoring a brace.

However, he is yet to open his account in the French top flight. Pochettino will hope that a fit Messi remains available for the tie and hopefully can be the difference maker in the game.

#4 Nantes to take a defensive approach

The inconsistent Nantes side have major concerns when they take on PSG this weekend. They have leaked 16 goals in 13 matches which highlights their unorganized defensive structure and poor lapses in defense. Nantes' defenders face an uphill battle when they face free scoring PSG forwards.

PSG have assembled a dangerous attacking trio and are known for dislodging defenses effortlessly. Neymar is unlikely to feature against Nantes due to an injury. But they will have a huge task of keeping the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria quiet for 90 minutes.

Nantes is likely to take a defensive approach, where they will try to absorb PSG attacks and hit them on the counters.

