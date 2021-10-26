Top 5 predictions for round 4 of the Carabao Cup

Fresh off a frantic Premier League weekend, English football returns with knockout Carabao Cup action. The fourth round of the domestic cup competition is upon us and we are guaranteed to see some nail-biting encounters.

In the third round of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United were handed a shock 1-0 defeat by West Ham United. The Londoners, who are facing United’s crosstown rivals Manchester City this week, will look for a similar outcome.

While current Premier League leaders Chelsea are taking on Southampton, Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur are making the trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley, hoping to return to winning ways.

Liverpool, who are coming into the match on the back of a historic 5-0 win at Manchester United, will play Preston at Deepdale.

With so many exciting fixtures in store, we are unlikely to have a single dull moment in the Carabao Cup this week.

On that note, here are our five predictions for the third round of fixtures that are set to be played across Tuesday and Wednesday.

#5 Tottenham to get confidence-boosting win against Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

Tottenham Hotspur endured a narrow 1-0 defeat at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday. The visitors were overwhelmed by the Hammers' enthusiasm and could not reply to Michail Antonio’s 72nd-minute winner.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side currently lack the confidence to take on Premier League’s top dogs, so a confidence-boosting win is the need of the hour.

There could be some changes to Tottenham’s lineup in their Carabao Cup fixture against Burnley, but most of the usual suspects should feature.

Captain Harry Kane is still struggling for form and a goal against Burnley might do him some good.

Burnley, who are 18th in the Premier League table, have not won a single league game this season. Beating an underperforming Spurs side seems to be too big of a task for them at the moment.

#4 Chelsea’s second-string side to outclass Southampton

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

On Saturday, Chelsea registered an emphatic 7-0 win over Norwich City at Stamford Bridge. Yes, the visitors were down to ten men and all over the place, but that should not take anything away from the Blues' ruthless gameplay.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel: “Toni Rüdiger has established himself exceptionally since the first day we arrived. He is an absolute leader and plays at an incredibly high level”. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea are still in talks to extend his contract, he wants to stay but no agreement yet. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel: “Toni Rüdiger has established himself exceptionally since the first day we arrived. He is an absolute leader and plays at an incredibly high level”. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are still in talks to extend his contract, he wants to stay but no agreement yet.

In the Carabao Cup, however, Chelsea are likely to field a much-changed XI, giving the fringe players a shot. Hat-trick hero Mason Mount is set to be rested, but the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez and Hakim Ziyech should make the cut.

Southampton are also set to shuffle the pack in the Carabao Cup. Unfortunately, their second-string side simply do not have the quality to keep this in-form Chelsea team at bay.

Edited by Samya Majumdar