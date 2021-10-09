Top 5 predictions for Spain vs France | UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Final

We are at the end of another entertaining UEFA Nations League tournament. In the heavyweight final, Spain and France will go head to head at the San Siro. Both nations have impressed throughout the 2020-21 Nations League campaign, enthralling fans and critics alike with impressive displays.

In the semi-finals, Spain defeated Euro champions Italy 2-1 and ended the Italians' record 37-game unbeaten streak. Ferran Torres scored twice to ensure victory for Spain, helping Luis Enrique's team get a step closer to glory.

In the other semi-final, France dispatched Belgium in a thrilling encounter which saw the French come back from 2-0 down to win 2-3.

As they gear up for the final, both Spain and France realize that there is no room for error in this high voltage clash. With high stakes and a chance for glory, both teams will fight tooth and nail for silverware after a disappointing Euro campaign.

Top 5 Predictions for Spain vs France

#5 Mikel Oyarzabal to continue his good form

With a sensational start to the new campaign, Mikel Oyarzabal is proving to be one of the best forwards in La Liga. In just eight league games, the winger has scored six goals while providing one assist for Real Sociedad. Oyarzabal's exploits have propelled the club into an early push for La Liga glory.

The 24-year old had a quiet night against valiant Italian defenders in the semi-finals but his presence remains a huge boost for Spain. Oyarzabal's penchant for scoring is something which can trouble the French defense and make a difference in this crucial encounter.

Oyarzabal is also known for creating chances and space in the final third with his caliber. He will be hungry for goals and to lead Spain's attack in this epic encounter.

#4 Unai Simon to get the nod ahead of David De Gea again

Unai Simon remains the first choice for Luis Enrique's Spain. The Atletico Bilbao goalkeeper has been an integral part of Spain since David De Gea's dismal showing at the 2018 World Cup. The 24-year old rarely makes any errors between the sticks and has proven to be reliable for Spain under pressure.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that David De Gea is still world class. The Manchester United shot-stopper has been in good form, proving his worth in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League so far. Despite his good form, Luis Enrique is unlikely to make any changes in such a high voltage encounter.

