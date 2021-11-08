Top 5 predictions for Xavi's spell as Barcelona manager

Capping off weeks of speculation, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was finally let go in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano last month. The embarrassing defeat to Vallecano pushed the Catalan giants down to ninth position in La Liga, and the club board could not risk sliding further down.

Club legend and Al Sadd coach, Xavi, has been called upon to bring the glory days back at the Camp Nou, and fans are hopeful of seeing him succeed. They are confident of seeing their beloved club return to the top echelon of football where they rightfully belong.

Today, we will take a look at Xavi’s upcoming spell as Barcelona coach and try to predict how he might go about his business.

Here are the top five predictions for club legend Xavi’s tenure as Barcelona head coach:

#5 Xavi to overhaul Barcelona’s medical staff

From Ousmane Dembele to Pedri, Barcelona have had to endure an unnatural number of injuries this season. While Dembele has played only 25 minutes this season, Martin Braithwaite has missed 21 matches across all competitions.

Pedri, who was a star performer for Spain at Euro 2020, has already missed eight games this campaign.

New striker among targets for January.

Xavi is reportedly unhappy with the club’s medical staff and wants to switch it up. At Al Sadd, the former Barcelona midfielder had a team of top-tier doctors and physios. Given the current state of the club, he will look to create the same posse here.

Expect some medicos to leave Barcelona during Xavi’s spell and some of his old Al Sadd crew joining him at the Camp Nou. We are not sure whether it will shorten Barcelona’s list of injuries, but it is surely an option to consider.

#4 Barcelona to bring in a winger or two

Manchester City v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Since Lionel Messi’s departure, Barcelona have been nearly static on the wings. Ansu Fati has done some damage down the left but it has not been enough.

Ousmane Dembele, on the other hand, has missed all but 25 minutes this season. The Blaugrana currently do not have dependable wingers at their disposal and Xavi could look to solve that problem as soon as possible.

A legend returns home.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has reportedly emerged as a possible recruit for the new Barcelona manager. Sterling has not had many opportunities under Pep Guardiola this season and could be ready for a move in January itself.

Barcelona’s dodgy financial situation could make the transfer complicated, but they might need to play a little fast and loose to meet Xavi’s demands.

