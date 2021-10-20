The best part of the Premier League is that there is never a clear favorite. Each team has an equal chance. The underdogs are arguably the strongest in England's top-flight football compared to any other league in the world. The same goes for why the Premier League boasts such a big fan following.

The 2021-22 season has been no different and we have witnessed another crazy season so far this year. From the cutthroat competition in the top half of the table to minnows putting up stellar shows, EPL is leaving no stone unturned this term.

Even though not always with a win, many teams have left us amazed with their playing style, notably, possession football.

Hence, in this article, let's take a look at

Top 5 Premier League clubs with the highest average possession this season

#5 Brighton — 57.2%

The Seagulls boast an average possession of 57.2%

Brighton's form so far this season hasn't been just luck. After eight games, the Seagulls have put up convincing performances on a consistent level. They currently sit in 4th position in the Premier League table.

Graham Potter and his men have eased past some of the toughest teams within the league already. They defeated in-form Leicester City 2-1 this season.

Having lost just one game (vs Everton) so far, Brighton are yet to face the 'Big Six', except for Arsenal, where they drew 0-0. Although the club had a stand-out player in Neal Maupay, it has been mostly an all-round performance from Brighton. The Seagulls boast an average possession of 57.2%.

Ironically, Brighton won the game in which they held the least possession (37% vs Leicester) and lost where they had the most possession (66% vs Everton).

#4 Leeds United — 58.5%

The Peacocks have managed to maintain 58.5% possession

Leeds United have been lingering around the relegation zone for quite some time now. They currently sit in 17th positions in the Premier League table. They have managed to win just one game so far this year while losing four and drawing level thrice. Despite not getting the desired results, Leeds have managed to keep possession of the ball for the majority of the period.

The Peacocks have managed to maintain 58.5% possession overall. This means the team will have to work more around getting the ball past the opponents' goal line. Leeds had a nightmarish start to the season after having lost 1-5 at Old Trafford. Surprisingly, they ended the game with 52% possession.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United - Bruno scores a Hat-Trick

- Paul Pogba gets four assists

- Jadon Sancho made his debut

- Varane announced as a Man United playerUnited opened the Premier League weekend with style 🌟 FT: Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United - Bruno scores a Hat-Trick

- Paul Pogba gets four assists

- Jadon Sancho made his debut

- Varane announced as a Man United playerUnited opened the Premier League weekend with style 🌟 https://t.co/RLPpO20bpc

Marcelo Bielsa and his men are doing their best to get away from the dreaded relegation zone. Let's see if they can replicate their brilliance in possession in finding the results too.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh