5 Premier League clubs with the most Champions League winners

England's decline in Europe equates to a fewer number of CL winners in the country. Here are the top 5 PL clubs with a surprise topper.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 19 Aug 2017, 11:42 IST

Chelsea are the last English club to win the Champions League

The Premier League is undoubtedly the best league in terms of drama and excitement. A tough competition exists between the top six for the title and any team is capable of beating anyone else. However, there has been a marked decline of the performances of English teams in the Champions League.

English teams have managed to fetch only 2 semi-final and quarter-final finishes apiece since Chelsea won the trophy in 2012. This is in stark contrast to the previous decade when Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea constantly dominated the landscape.

Thus, there has been a major fall in performances from English teams in Europe's premier tournament. Consequently, the number of CL winners in the teams have gone down and this leads to loss of invaluable winning experience for these teams.

However few, the clubs in England do possess CL winners in their sides. Here are the top 5 teams with the most number of Champions League winners.

Hint - The team at the top of the list will surprise you.

#5 Liverpool - 1

Emre Can won the Champions League, but not during his time with Liverpool

Five-time winners Liverpool have two players who have won the Champions League. However, neither of them have won it with the Reds.

Emre Can lifted the trophy during his time with Bayern Munich in 2013. The German has moved to Liverpool ever since and is a mainstay in the squad ever since.

Daniel Sturridge is the other player with a CL winners' medal. Sturridge won it with Chelsea in 2012. The Englishman eventually moved to Merseyside in the January of 2013 and has been a potent goalscorer, despite injuries, at Liverpool. This is a far cry from the numerous winners the club possessed during the 2000s.