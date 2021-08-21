Top 5 Premier League forwards to watch in the 2021-22 season 

Of many things, it's the sheer array of attacking stars that make the Premier League truly special.

The English top-flight has been blessed with a host of striking legends throughout its rich history who've embellished it with their imperious prowess.

Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero are just some of the big names that spring to mind.

Even among the current crop of players, the Premier League is teeming with world-class forwards whose on-field accomplishments are incredible and bring so much thrill and joy to its spectators.

Since the 2021-22 season has already started with a bang, here are the

5 prolific forwards you must look out for in the Premier League

Honorable mentions: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford contributed 22 goals last season - the most in the squad after Bruno Fernandes!

Marcus Rashford's role at Manchester United has always been evolving.

He broke out as a promising young lad in 2015, before assuming the scoring mantle for the Red Devils. Last season he shouldered both, the burden of scoring and creating.

The 23-year-old netted 11 goals and made 11 assists in the Premier League last season. Notably, he was the only other player besides Harry Kane to register double-digit figures in both categories, highlighting his immense potential.

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 30 goals for #MUFC this season:



⚽️ 19 goals

🅰️ 11 assists



Not taking pens this season too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gf3lZ6XYnW — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 4, 2021

He's currently nursing a shoulder injury and isn't expected to return before November, hampering the forward's start to the new season, but his importance to Manchester United remains clear.

Rashford brings so much in terms of quality to his side. Despite the competition for places in the squad, with the possibility of a few more additions, he will certainly play a huge role in Manchester United's campaign.

#4 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Vardy needs just nine goals to become Leicester's third all-time scorer in history!

Since Leicester City's title-winning campaign in the 2015-16 Premier League season, Jamie Vardy has been the face of this side.

He initially broke out as the best striker outside the traditional 'top six' teams but has now firmly established himself as an all-time Premier League great.

The former England international has struck 119 times since the Foxes gained promotion to the Premier League in 2014, winning two Golden Boots along the way too.

34-year-old Jamie Vardy has more Premier League goals than:



✅ Cristiano Ronaldo

✅ Dennis Bergkamp

✅ Eric Cantona

✅ Fernando Torres

✅ Ryan Giggs

✅ Didier Drogba

✅ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

✅ Carlos Tevez

✅ Eden Hazard

✅ Luis Suarez pic.twitter.com/uHFH9488Xg — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 14, 2021

His goal-scoring prowess has yielded numerous incredible records too, including being the first player to score in the opening 12 games of the season. He often also delivers in the big games.

At 34 years of age, Vardy is showing no signs of slowing down. He's still the undisputed first choice in Leicester's striker role and the East Midlands outfit will be banking on his goals to finally qualify for the UEFA Champions League again.

