Top 5 Premier League goalkeepers of all time 

The Premier League has produced and seen some of the best footballers in the world since its inception. Regarded widely as the most competitive league, the league attracts players from all around the world.

A position of utmost importance which has never been short of brilliance and talent is the one right between the sticks, i.e., a goalkeeper. A top goalkeeper guards the entire team and can at times single-handedly keep his side in the game.

A competent goalie is the cornerstone of a solid defense, which is a pre-requisite for lifting the titles. All title-winning teams have at least one thing in common - a world-class goalkeeper commanding the penalty box.

With that in mind, we have put together a tough list of the top five goalkeepers of the Premier League era.

Honorable Mentions:

Pepe Reina (297 appearances and 136 clean sheets)

David James (592 appearances and 169 clean sheets)

#5. David Seaman - Arsenal and Manchester City

David Seaman was one of the best goalkeepers at Arsenal

David Seaman began his career a decade before the Premier League era was born in 1993. However, he did play his best football in the newly-formed breakaway league. Seaman's career was at its peak during his time as a shot-stopper for Arsenal and England.

Considered one of Arsenal's best players of all time, he made 325 appearances, keeping 138 clean sheets for the club. He kept 141 clean sheets in total, the other three coming for Manchester City.

Having won the Premier League twice under manager Arsene Wenger, the Englishman was named in the PFA 'Team of the Year' for the 1996-97 season.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl On this day in 2004, Gunners legend David Seaman announced his retirement at the age of 40 due to a recurring shoulder injury, having been released by Arsenal the previous summer after 13 years at the club On this day in 2004, Gunners legend David Seaman announced his retirement at the age of 40 due to a recurring shoulder injury, having been released by Arsenal the previous summer after 13 years at the club ❤️ https://t.co/X5pvjrYd6I

A big man with great big hands, Seaman was just brilliant at the goalkeeping fundamentals. His former teammate of seven years at Arsenal, Ian Wright, once said:

"David Seaman made me a better striker just by training with him every day – you had to be at your best to beat him."

#4. David De Gea - Manchester United

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

It is a rather contentious choice to put him on the list. However, it would be fair to say that David de Gea has been one of the best goalkeepers to feature in the Premier League.

One could argue that De Gea has dented his legacy somewhat with too many subpar performances in recent seasons. But his best years can stand for themselves and there have been some incredible saves even in the last two or three years. An unorthodox stopper in some respects, the Spaniard has a particular panchant to use his feet to deny opponents.

Handpicked over Manuel Neuer by Sir Alex Ferguson as the successor to Edwin van der Sar in 2011, the 18-year-old looked lanky and a bit lost. Just 12 months later, he was a Premier League champion and in the first of his five PFA Team of the Years.

It was in the post-Ferguson era and Manchester United's rebuilding phase when De Gea played his best football. Without some truly superhuman performances by the Spanish international, the Red Devils could've easily spent two or three seasons outside the top six.

Since making his debut in the 2011-12 season, the 31-year-old has made 358 appearances for United, bagging 126 clean sheets at the time of writing.

The Spaniard has been key for Manchester United this season as well. He has made some crucial saves behind a faltering defense to keep United in the game.

