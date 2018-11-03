Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League

Everyone but the team that concedes and its set of fans, cherish last-minute rescues which emancipate their anxiety and frustration.

Undoubtedly, many premier league matches have been decided in the dying minutes. These matches and the goals scored in the dying minutes would be remembered by the players and fans alike for many years to come.

Here are some of the goals that determined the result of those spectacular matches.

#5 Robin Van Persie vs Manchester City(9th December 2012)

Van Persie celebrates his goal

Over the last decade, the importance of the Manchester derby has risen exponentially. Not too long ago, the Citizens were considered just a small pebble in Manchester United's road to the title, however, an injection of money in the club has changed the dynamics of the Premier League.

The 2012-13 league campaign started with Manchester United looking to respond to their local rival's premiership triumph. Both the teams were appearing slightly sluggish in the early parts of the season and were separated by only three points after 15 games. On 9th December 2012, Manchester City got the chance to close the three-point gap at Etihad while Manchester United were looking to take back all the bragging rights.

Although the Citizens started the match with a lot of possession, the away team scored in the 16th minute and doubled their lead in the 29th minute. Meanwhile, the champions had already suffered a massive blow in the 21st minute when captain Vincent Kompany picked up a groin injury. 15 minutes into the second half, Yaya Toure picked a goal back for Manchester City, setting up an enthralling half an hour.

Finally, in the 85th minute, the Citizens got the equaliser they were desperately searching for. The match then took another twist in the stoppage time when Van Persie's curling free-kick took a deflection off Nasri's dangling leg and entered the goal.

Crazy celebrations followed the goal during which, Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, was hit by a coin thrown by one of the fans. Ferdinand received a cut above his left eye and as he was trying to recover when a Manchester City fan stormed towards him but was stopped by Joe Hart.

