×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 

Shashank Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
186   //    03 Nov 2018, 16:07 IST


Enter caption

Everyone but the team that concedes and its set of fans, cherish last-minute rescues which emancipate their anxiety and frustration.

Undoubtedly, many premier league matches have been decided in the dying minutes. These matches and the goals scored in the dying minutes would be remembered by the players and fans alike for many years to come.

Here are some of the goals that determined the result of those spectacular matches.


#5 Robin Van Persie vs Manchester City(9th December 2012)

Van Persie celebrates his goal
Van Persie celebrates his goal

Over the last decade, the importance of the Manchester derby has risen exponentially. Not too long ago, the Citizens were considered just a small pebble in Manchester United's road to the title, however, an injection of money in the club has changed the dynamics of the Premier League.

The 2012-13 league campaign started with Manchester United looking to respond to their local rival's premiership triumph. Both the teams were appearing slightly sluggish in the early parts of the season and were separated by only three points after 15 games. On 9th December 2012, Manchester City got the chance to close the three-point gap at Etihad while Manchester United were looking to take back all the bragging rights.

Although the Citizens started the match with a lot of possession, the away team scored in the 16th minute and doubled their lead in the 29th minute. Meanwhile, the champions had already suffered a massive blow in the 21st minute when captain Vincent Kompany picked up a groin injury. 15 minutes into the second half, Yaya Toure picked a goal back for Manchester City, setting up an enthralling half an hour.

Finally, in the 85th minute, the Citizens got the equaliser they were desperately searching for. The match then took another twist in the stoppage time when Van Persie's curling free-kick took a deflection off Nasri's dangling leg and entered the goal.

Crazy celebrations followed the goal during which, Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, was hit by a coin thrown by one of the fans. Ferdinand received a cut above his left eye and as he was trying to recover when a Manchester City fan stormed towards him but was stopped by Joe Hart.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba
Shashank Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Bizarre ideas
Top 5 highly rated midfielders in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who have missed the most chances in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League records held by non-English players
RELATED STORY
5 talented Premier League midfielders who had their...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Gameweek 10: Match previews and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Today AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Today CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Today EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Today WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Today ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us