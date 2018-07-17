Top 5 Premier League players who created the most chances in open play last season

anand muralidharan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.31K // 17 Jul 2018, 17:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sanchez celebrates a goal for new club Manchester United

The Premier League is just 25 days away from kicking off and clubs are busy trying to land their targets and get rid of dead weight around the club. The transfer window this season shuts on August 9th in the Premier League as clubs have only less than 30 days to set up their sides for next season.

A number of the Premier League's top players have represented their nations at the World Cup and will now return for the start of the season after a quick holiday. The players will return from their holiday break and join to their respective club's pre-season training sessions.

The Premier League entices to be another mouth-watering, action-packed football campaign filled with thrills, spills and surprises. With a few managerial changes across clubs in the table, fans will witness a new style of players, football and top managers battling it out to guide their clubs to glory.

With a number of big-name, creative players set to move away from clubs in the league and a number set to arrive, there are a bunch of world-class professionals battling it out for various honours.

To look forward to the upcoming season lets take a look back at the top 5 Premier League players who created the most chances in open play last season.

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez was unable to travel to the United States with the Manchester United squad on Sunday due to a visa issue. The Chilean striker accepted a 16-month suspended jail sentence in Spain earlier this year for tax fraud and could be the reason his visa was denied.

Manchester United are thought to be hoping that Sanchez will be granted a waiver to enter the country which would allow him to join the squad in the coming days. Sanchez despite playing half of last season for Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Chilean created 68 chances from open play in the last season and will be raring to go this campaign, after missing out on the World Cup as well. Sanchez could prove to be vital for Mourinho this season and win the club their first league title since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

Page 1 of 5 Next