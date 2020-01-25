Top 5 Premier League seasons with the most managerial changes

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the current Premier League season's managerial casualties

The 2019-20 season in the Premier League has already seen a total of 6 managerial changes, and with bosses like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and Eddie Howe at Bournemouth under immense pressure right now, it seems likely we’ll see at least one or two more before the end of the campaign.

Amongst all of the other unpredictability that a Premier League season brings, managerial changes are one thing that can almost be guaranteed. But 2019-20 pales in comparison with some of the past seasons in terms of the amount of managers who found themselves relieved of their duties.

Here are the top 5 Premier League seasons that saw the most managerial changes.

Note: For the following article I have chosen to ignore managerial changes that took place in the months between seasons, and only taken permanent managers into account.

#5 2015-16: 8 changes

Jose Mourinho was the highest profile casualty in 2015-16

Two other Premier League seasons – 2004-05 and 2007-08 - also saw 8 managerial changes, but 2015-16 makes it onto this list above them for its number of sackings; 6 as compared to 2004-05’s 3 and 2007-08’s 4 respectively.

Looking back at 2015-16 shows a pretty consistent pattern when it comes to the clubs who changed their manager; of the 8 changes that took place, 6 of them came at sides who were stranded in the bottom 5 of the table, with Roberto Martinez of Everton being the only exception. The Spaniard lost his job on May 12th with the Toffees sitting in 12th place, having gone on a run of just 1 win in 10 games.

By far the most high-profile casualty of 2015-16 was Jose Mourinho of Chelsea. The Portuguese had led the Blues to the Premier League title in 2014-15, but after a diabolical start to the campaign, Mourinho was fired on December 17th. At the time Chelsea sat in 16th place, and with just 4 victories to their name, were in very real danger of becoming the first Premier League champions to be relegated in the following season.

Other bosses to lose their jobs included Dick Advocaat of Sunderland, Brendan Rodgers of Liverpool, Garry Monk of Swansea and Steve McClaren of Newcastle United. Aston Villa changed boss twice – firing Tim Sherwood in October and Remi Garde in March – but it didn’t save them, as they were relegated after finishing bottom of the league.

