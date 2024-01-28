Top 5 Premier League strikers (January 2024)

The Premier League has always been the best football platform for showcasing the most exciting talent, most entertaining and iconic football players of all time. This includes the likes of legends such as Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira, Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard.

Fast forward 10 years later, the league has emerged to have reached a milestone as it continues to dominate through the provision of great football and strikers.

Premier League stars such as Julian Alvarez, Ollie Watkins, Declan Rice, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have kept the Premier League exciting, ranking as the five best strikers of January 2024.

#5. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez has shown to be the best player since the start of the Premier League season with 17 goals in just 23 appearances from his team Manchester City. Apart from helping his home team win the World Cup in 2022, Alvarez has been consistent when it comes to attacking and helping Haaland create goal opportunities.

This Argentinian-born striker has this season moved to play in a central position just behind Haaland, which has in reward helped to weigh in with four goals and four assists.

Since his arrival to the City, Alvarez has forged his combination with Haaland to appear to be even more dangerous when it comes to attacking and scoring. This was after City was hit by the sudden loss of De Bruyne due to injury.

#4. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins kicked the season on fire for Aston Villa as their scoring machine since his arrival in 2020; this was after he scored five goals during a match against Brighton Hove & Albion, making it easy for his club to win 6-1 against their rival.

He went on to break numerous successes by helping his team to improve on the league stages from 15 to a top-seven finish during last season. Despite his team not winning the league, Watkins has shown a standout display during the last season, which has emerged in wins against major teams such as West Ham, Fulham and Tottenham.

#3. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice has kept the crowd hauling since he arrived at Arsenal. He is known to be the only player who is highly consistent when it comes to ball recoveries and interceptions. His form of scoring crucial late goals has gained him a spot within the goal rankings in the Premier League.

Rice is known to his rivals as a threat for creating crucial attacks and dangerous ball position for his right-hand man Bukayo Saka to score goals. Since his move to Arsenal, Rice has helped to pull his team up to being ranked the most likely to win the 2023-24 Premier League.

#2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah’s arrival at Liverpool has helped the team secure a strong spot in the English top flight. Salah has recorded 14 goals and eight assists this season, helping his team to pick up 48 points in the Premier League.

However, with the intense competition going on within the league, Salah is set to back himself to beat Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot this season. Although he faced many critics during his appearance in the last season for his team not performing well, Salah is set to focus on helping his club win the title.

﻿#1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has always kept a superb goal record since he arrived at Manchester City. He is known for making a mockery of opposing defenses, and he has shown dedication to his team, scoring over 14 goals this season.

He is also known to be the fastest goal scorer, reaching 50 Premier League goals in just 48 appearances for his team. Haaland is also known for many hat-tricks, which helped lead his team to being crowned the champions of the 2022-23 English Premier League.