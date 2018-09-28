Top 5 Premier League strikers who are yet to open their goal-scoring accounts this season

Gunjan Kochrekar

There are good strikers who haven't managed to open their accounts

The 2018/19 Premier League season has got off to an unexpected start, with only one team, Liverpool, managing to get 100% of their points from the first six games of the campaign.

Reigning champions Manchester City and title contenders Chelsea are the two other teams who are yet to be beaten this season but have dropped unexpected points against Wolves and West Ham respectively.

One interesting piece of trivia is the fact that a total of 174 goals have been scored by the 20 teams in 6 game-weeks, which brings us to an average of 1.45 goals per game. But, what's astonishing is the fact that 91 of these 174 goals have been scored by the top 7 ranked clubs in the Premier League table right now.

In a surprising turn of events, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Chelsea's Eden Hazard are the current top goal-scorers in the Premier League with 5 goals to their tally. Hazard has achieved this feat after not even starting the first 2 games of the campaign, as well as not being on the bench for Matchday 1.

Followed by Mitrovic and Hazard are Glen Murray, Romelu Lukaku, Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero each of whom have 4 goals.

There are some prolific and explosive strikers which the Premier League clubs can boast about, but they haven't been able to open their goal-scoring account for their clubs as yet. In this article, we take a look at the top 5 renowned strikers who are yet to score in the Premier League this season:

#5 Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Ayew is a handful for the defenders on his day

Jordan Ayew might not be the biggest name in the list of top Premier League strikers, but there is no doubt that he is a decent option upfront.

The 27-year-old Ghanian caught the eye of Premier League managers when he shone with Swansea serving as a false-nine to striker Wilfried Bony. He currently plays on loan at Crystal Palace after the Swans got relegated last year.

Ayew has been extremely good as an attacking option for mid-table Premier League sides, having been a part of 21 goals (goals/assists) in the last 3 seasons.

The French-title winner with Marseille has not yet scored this season, having played 3 out of the 6 games for the Eagles. But the Ghanian does have an assist to his name which he acquired against Huddersfield on Matchday 5.

