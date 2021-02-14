Top 5 PSG players this season (2020-21)

PSG haven't been at their best this season. The French champions have had a tumultuous campaign so far, sacking Thomas Tuchel during the first half of the season. Now, with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, PSG will be looking to get back to their dominant best during the final few months of this campaign.

The Parisians have been very inconsistent in Ligue 1, and currently find themselves third in the league table. PSG have been ravaged by injuries throughout the season, and haven't been able to truly build up a winning streak, often only stringing together three or four wins before faltering.

Top five PSG players this season

There is no doubt that PSG have one of the most talented squads in the world, and boast some of the world's best players. Some of these players have stood out with their performances this season. On that note, here are the five best PSG players in 2020-21

#5 Moise Kean

Moise Kean in action for PSG

Moise Kean has completely rejuvenated his career since joining PSG on loan from Everton this season. The Italian has been a key player in Mauricio Pochettino's side, and has often deputised for the injured Neymar and Mauro Icardi.

The 20-year old has been on fire since joining the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances this season. His contributions have helped PSG cope without some of their more illustrious attackers such as Neymar.

If Moise Kean can continue producing performances like the way he has this season, PSG could make his move from Everton permanent, and he could be a fixture in Paris for years to come.

#4 Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has been immense in midfield for PSG.

Marco Verratti has proven himself to be one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at PSG. He has been one of the most important players for the French outfit over the years, and this season has been no exception.

Marco Verratti has run things from the middle of the park for PSG, and has been an absolute pitbull for the club. His vision and technical ability on the ball makes the Italian stand out from other midfielders. His ability to read the game and time his challenges to perfection make Verratti indispensable in PSG's midfield.

If Mauricio Pochettino's side are to win any silverware this season, one can be certain that Verratti will be an integral part of the same.

