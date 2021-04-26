Top 5 Ramires moments at Chelsea

Ramires’ five-and-a-half-year stay at Chelsea was a memorable one, as the Brazilian established himself as a firm favorite at Stamford Bridge. Known for his work rate and tenacity, the diminutive midfielder was deployed in several positions during his stint with the Blues.

Having joined the club from Benfica in August 2010 for a fee believed to be in the region of €22 million, he took his time to get going in the Premier League. After a slow start to life in England, Ramires quickly became one of the first players on the team sheet, as he went on to be involved in some of the most important moments in the club’s history.

After a trophy-laden spell at the club, the Brazilian opted to move to the Chinese Super League in 2016, as he joined Jiangsu Suning in a deal worth £25 million. The Brazilian left the club with 34 goals in 251 appearances across all competitions.

Ramires also won five major trophies in England -- including the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and the Premier League in 2014 -- and is fondly remembered by Blues fans across the world for his contributions.

On that note, here are five of his finest moments as a Chelsea player.

#5 Debut Chelsea goal against Bolton in 2011

Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

In January 2011, Ramires finally scored his first goal for Chelsea nearly five months after his move from Benfica. Chelsea faced Bolton Wanderers away from home and were 3-0 up thanks to goals from Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka and Florent Malouda.

The Brazilian midfielder added the icing on the cake with the fourth goal of the game, as he latched onto Michael Essien’s pass to place the ball past Jussi Jaaskelainen.

#4 Memorable goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semis

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - FA Cup Semi Final

Chelsea won the FA Cup in 2012 and Ramires played a massive part in the Blues’ triumph. Against Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final, they held a slender 2-1 advantage as Gareth Bale halved the deficit after Didier Drogba and Juan Mata had scored for the Blues.

When his team needed him the most, Ramires stepped up and scored a crucial goal to put Chelsea 3-1 up in the game. Frank Lampard and Florent Malouda added to the scoreline later, but the Brazilian’s goal changed the complexion of the game.

#3 Goal in the FA Cup final

Liverpool v Chelsea - FA Cup Final

After playing an important role in the semi-final against Spurs, Ramires once again took center stage in the final, this time against Liverpool. The Brazilian midfielder broke the deadlock on the night with a cool finish from inside the penalty area as he slotted the ball into the net through the legs of Pepe Reina to send Chelsea fans into a frenzy.

Chelsea ended up winning the game 2-1, as Didier Drogba and Andy Carroll scored second-half goals in what was an intriguing cup final at the Wembley Stadium.

#2 Lifting the UCL title in Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League triumph is hailed as one of the greatest accomplishments in the club’s history. With Branislav Ivanovic, Raul Meireles, John Terry and Ramires suspended for the final, Chelsea somehow defied the odds to beat the Bavarian giants on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Ramires won his second trophy as a Chelsea player less than a month after lifting the FA Cup with the Blues, as he fulfilled a lifelong dream of his by playing a pivotal role for his side in the competition.

#1 Iconic goal against Barcelona in the UCL semi-final

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

As discussed earlier, Ramires was often Chelsea's man for the big occasion that season and he showed his class yet again in the UCL semifinal against Barcelona. Chelsea had won the first leg at Stamford Bridge 1-0 thanks to a goal from Didier Drogba, but the Catalan giants raced off the blocks to take a commanding 2-0 lead at the Camp Nou.

Ramires then took center stage and leveled the tie with a stunning lob past Victor Valdes, as he capped off one of his finest performances in a Chelsea shirt with a sensational goal. His goal put Chelsea ahead on away goals as they saw off the tie after Fernando Torres’ late goal broke Barcelona hearts at the Camp Nou.