Real Madrid have always been motivated by success, and their rich history is a testament to that fact. With 34 La Liga titles and 13 European Cups, Los Blancos boasts a trophy haul like no other club in the world. Their unprecedented triumph on the European circuit represents just how dominant they have been as a club.

Real Madrid have had other clubs in the Spanish top flight put a dent in their parade over the years, forming significant rivalries along the way. 'El Clasico' and the Madrid Derby are some of the biggest fixtures in world football for the controversies and high voltage football they provide.

However, clubs like Athletic Bilbao and Valencia have also forged fierce rivalries with the Madrid-based club over the years.

Direct transfers between these close rivals have created huge rifts and controversies in the past, which remain a significant part of Spanish footballing history.

On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 Real Madrid players who moved directly to a rival club.

#5 Rafael Alkorta to Athletic Bilbao

Darren Anderton of England and Rafael Alkorta of Spain

Rafael Alkorta was a Spanish defender who went on to make 370 appearances in the Spanish top flight during his 17-year long career. For the majority of his time in club football, Alkorta represented and Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. He is currently the Sporting Director of the Basque club.

Alkorta joined Los Blancos in 1993-94, following his first stint with Bilbao. He was at the heart of Madrid's defense, forming a rock solid partnership with Fernando Hierro. He went on to feature in over 150 games in the Spanish capital, winning two titles in his four years at the club.

Ævyyy 🎋🌽 @callmeaev Rafael Alkorta

Alkorta came through Athletic Club's Lezama academy with his brother Oscar Alkorta. Unlike his brother he was able to break into the first team and played 172 games and 6 seasons at Athletic Club before then moving to Real Madrid. Rafael AlkortaAlkorta came through Athletic Club's Lezama academy with his brother Oscar Alkorta. Unlike his brother he was able to break into the first team and played 172 games and 6 seasons at Athletic Club before then moving to Real Madrid. https://t.co/2nlMd5gPPZ

Alkorta returned to Bilbao for the 1997-98 season, staying at the club till his retirement.

#4 Aitor Karanka to Athletic Bilbao

Aitor Karanka also played for both Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid

Aitor Karanka was an astute defender during his days as a player in the Spanish top flight. Like Rafael Alkorta, the Spaniard spent the majority of his career at Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid.

Karanka rose to prominence as a youngster during his tenure at the Basque club, before moving to Real Madrid in 1997. Due to the history and significance of 'El Viejo Clasico', his move displeased many Bilbao fans. But the centre-back made a sensational return to Athletic Bilbao following his five-season spell at Madrid.

Karanka was more of a secondary choice at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing second fiddle to the likes of Fernando Hierro and Helguera. He helped Real Madrid win three European cups, among other notable accolades, before he moved back to Bilbao in 2002.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee