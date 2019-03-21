Top 5 Real Madrid players with the highest transfer values

Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are a team that consists of many quality players and these players possess a very high transfer value in the market. Madrid are currently having one of their worst seasons in their recent history, and obviously, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the reasons behind their demise. Madrid would be looking to spend big in the summer transfer window to revamp their squad next season under Zidane.

To do so, selling a few players won't hurt their cause if they get a hefty sum of amount for them. It has been also reported that a few players want to leave the Los Blancos in the summer and letting them go would be a wise decision for Madrid if they manage to find a replacement for them. Today let’s have a look at the top 5 players that possess the highest transfer value at Real Madrid.

#5 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has a transfer value of around 70 million Euros

Vinicius Jr is probably the hottest property at Real Madrid right now. Having arrived from Flamengo in 2018, he has been deemed as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo! Only 18 years old, Vinicius is yet to reach his full potential but his talent is clearly visible on the pitch. He has hit the ground running at Madrid and already has 7 goals and 13 goals this season for Madrid. He has a transfer value of about 70 million Euros but since Madrid have signed him just recently, any club would have to pay a large amount to the club, if they wish to sign this young talent from Brazil.

Vinicius is yet to reach his full potential but the future looks bright for him irrespective of whether his future lies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

