Top 5 Real Madrid strikers of the decade (2010-2019)

Real Madrid are one of the most successful football clubs not only Spain but across the world of football. Los Blancos created history in the past decade by becoming the first team in the history of the game to record a hattrick of Champions League wins, as Zinedine Zidane's side won European football's elite club competitions successively between 2016 and 2018.

Including their historic feat and another European Cup they won in 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti, Real have won 2 La Liga titles (2011-12, 2016-17), Copa del Rey's (2010-11, 2013-14) and Spanish Super Cup's apiece (2012 and 2017) - an impressive record in one of the most successful era's for the club in the modern era.

Their trophy haul aside, Los Blancos have also been home to some of the most feared strikers in the world since the club's inception. That said, here are 5 of the best Real Madrid strikers of the decade.

#5 Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez

Javier Hernandez's inclusion might come off as surprising but looking at Real Madrid squads over the past decade, one thing becomes obvious - not too many strikers donned the white shirt in that period.

While Raul and Ruud van Nistelrooy departed the club in 2010, the likes of Raul de Tomas, Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz were relatively unknown at the time or failed to make an impression at the club, while Emmanuel Adebayor did not hit the ground running during his loan spell at the club.

Chicharito though, left his mark in the Spanish capital as he was involved in 2 important moments that season. Signing for Los Blancos on a season-long loan deal for the 14/15 season, the Mexican scored the only goal of the tie as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 to secure qualification to the semi-final of the Champions League.

The striker topped off his exploits with another brace 4 days later against Celta Vigo in the La Liga, a spell that saw him attain cult hero status at the club. Hernandez capped off a short but memorable stint with Los Blancos as he returned to Manchester United at the end of the season with 7 goals and a FIFA Club World Cup winners medal to his name.

